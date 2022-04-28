MARYVILLE — The McMinn County boys' soccer team scored three goals in the first seven minutes and defeated Heritage 4-0 on Tuesday at Heritage High School.
Zaamel Mercer scored his two goals in the first and sixth minutes, both assisted by Brady Ervin. Ray Reyes added his first of two goals in the seventh minute, assisted by Harris McPhail, then scored his second unassisted in the 36th minute.
Noah and Wesley Graybeal combined for the shutout in goal.
The Cherokees (8-4-2) played again Wednesday at Chattanooga Christian School, after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, for Senior Night against Sweetwater.
