CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central did everything except win the game Friday night.
The Chargers tied the game up late, but couldn’t convert the two-point conversion in a 17-15 loss at Signal Mountain.
Central had their share of errors, with two turnovers and eight penalties for 70 yards, but the Chargers rallied to score a late touchdown. The ensuing two-point try and onside kick failed, however, allowing Signal Mountain to take a knee and end the game.
“We have to eliminate mistakes,” McMinn Central Head Coach Matt Moody said. “I don’t know how many penalties we had. We turn the ball over at critical times. We are just making too many mistakes and that is something we have to shore up.”
The Chargers (0-3, 0-1) have lost their last two games by a combined four points. They hope to get over the hump at Polk County on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
“We know they are a good team,” Moody said of Polk. “They will be tough and they will be physical.”
Signal Mountain 17, Central 15
Central’s defense shined early. Signal Mountain had successfully gone for it on fourth down and reached the Central 5 and at that point the Chargers built a wall.
The Eagles gained one yard after that and turned the ball over on downs in the first quarter of a scoreless game.
The first quarter ended without either team finding the end zone.
Signal Mountain had 1st and goal from the Central 7, but again the Eagles were denied by the Chargers’ defense, which forced a field goal that put Signal Mountain up 3-0 with 3:54 left in the opening half.
The Eagles later did find the end zone to go up 10-0 with 1:21 to play in the half, but the Chargers bounced back to score points themselves.
Starting on their own 20 the Chargers began moving the ball down the field with an 18-yard pass from Novice Cox to Darius Cardin and a pass to Hunter Cook to get the drive going. Then there was a pass interference call on Signal Mountain that moved the ball to the Eagle 25 with 31 seconds to play.
Cook then caught another pass from Cox to put the ball on the Eagle 7. A spike to stop the clock and two incomplete passes later, Central faced 4th and goal from the 7 with two seconds to play and elected to kick the field goal.
Cooper Solsbee drilled the kick to cut Signal Mountain’s lead to 10-3 at the half.
The Chargers tried an onside kick to start the second half, but the Eagles recovered. Signal Mountain then moved the ball down the field, but Central again showed its bend but don’t break tendency.
Central held the Eagles out of the end zone on three plays once Signal Mountain reached the 10. Signal then kicked a field goal on 4th and 7, but an offsides call on the Chargers gave the Eagles another chance.
This time, from the Central 5, Signal Mountain decided to go for the touchdown, but the pass attempt was no good, giving the Chargers their second goal line stand of the game.
“That has been one of our bright spots,” Moody said. “We had two goal line stands this week and at least one or two last week. We bowed our necks and kept them out of the end zone.”
Signal Mountain’s drive ate up about half of the third quarter and Central’s next drive ended in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers started their drive with 6:30 left in the third with Carden making several catches from Cox as Central moved the ball.
Cook and Blake Elrod also had runs.
Now in the fourth quarter, Cox made a solid run to get the ball to the Eagle 8 and one play later Cox ran the ball in from the five.
There was confusion on the extra-point try and the kick was blocked. Central was also called for illegal formation, so even if the kick wasn’t blocked it would have come back.
However, that made it a one-point game with Signal Mountain leading 10-9 with just over nine minutes to play in the game.
The Eagles scored a touchdown with 2:30 left to make it 17-9 and things looked bleak for the Chargers.
But, then Central charged ahead and drove the ball down the field with a good catch and run by Cook sparking the drive.
Central reached the Signal Mountain 48 and then a long pass from Cox to McCain Baker put the ball on the Signal 14.
A flag, however, backed the ball to the Signal 24, but Cox ran the ball down to the Eagle six. Another run by Cox put the ball in the end zone with 41 seconds left and Central trailed 17-15.
The Chargers tried another run, but it was stopped just short by the Eagle defense.
Central then tried an onside kick, but the Eagles recovered.
“It was another nice game by Darius,” Moody said. “He is making plays and being a leader. I wish he had another year. Novice threw the ball much better tonight and I thought Hunter also played well.”
Cox went 11-16 through the air for 167 yards and one interception. Carden had five catches for 92 yards and Baker finished with three catches for 40 yards.
Cooke caught three passes for 55 yards while Bay Harbison made one catch for 10 yards.
Cox also rushed 13 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Cook gained 50 yards on eight carries.
