McMinn United swept a pair of swim meets against Silverdale on Monday at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
The high school squad won 109-49 and the middle school team won 113-79.
The results of the high school meet are as follows:
200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn, 2. Silverdale.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Silverdale.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 1. Sarah Stansell
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 2. Brady Adams 3. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 1. Erin Lake.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 1. Nate Selandar.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Sarah Stansell; 2. Hannah Neudigate; 4. Bayli Hope.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 2. Brady Adams; 4. Gage Neudigate.
Boys 500 Freestyle: 1. Nate Selander; 2. Brady Adams.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
Girls 100 Backstroke: 1. Erin Lake; 2. Leslie Traucht.
Boys 100 Backstroke: No local swimmers.
Girls 100 Breastroke: 1. Leslie Traucht; 3. Bayli Hope.
Boys 100 Breastroke: 1. Gage Neudigate.
Results from the middle school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. Silverdale.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Jude Ledford.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 1. Bryson Lake.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey; 2. Jack Goodin; 3. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 1 Bryson Lake.
Girls 50 Backstroke: No local swimmers.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 1. Jude Ledford; 3. Jeremy Schulze
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Brook Pacheco; 2. Aubri Payne.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 2. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Breastroke: 2. Aubri Payne; 4. Nikita Gabel.
Boys Breastroke: 1. Winston Coffey; 3. Jack Goodin; 4. Trevin Wade.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale.
