DECATUR — Meigs County put on a dominant display for its last home matches of the regular season.
The Lady Tigers amassed 29 kills and 42 aces over both 3-0 wins of their doubleheader against Tyner Academy on Tuesday at Meigs County High School, wrapping up an undefeated run through District 4-A play.
Meigs, which had already clinched the regular-season district title the previous night at Copper Basin, won the first match 25-10, 25-6, 25-5 and the nightcap 25-15, 25-11, 25-3. One game of the twin bill was a makeup for a match at Tyner that was postponed earlier this season.
And, always a plus to Coach Nicole Swafford, the Lady Tigers were able to play everyone on their roster Tuesday.
“We mixed it up a little, and in the last regular-season home game made sure all the girls got in,” Swafford said. “You can always count on Tyner to give us a good time. We appreciate the fan base that came out. These girls have worked hard and have a lot to be proud of with back-to-back regular-season championships, undefeated in the district after only three years (as a program).
“And with all the COVID-19 craziness this year, they’ve hung in there, and it’s been great.”
Olivia Miller led the Lady Tigers (14-0, 12-0 District 4-A) with seven kills in the first match, with Ella Scott adding three, Annie Melhorn and Madison Fischer two each and Ansley Wade, Ella Crowder, Talley Lawson and Jacelyn Stone one each. Jaci Powell landed seven aces on serve, Anna Crowder, Olivia Miller and Sara Swafford three aces each, Wade two and Melhorn and Stone one each.
Sara Swafford led Meigs in aces in the second match with 10, and she served the first nine points of that match’s third set, the Lady Tigers’ most lopsided of the evening. Powell added six aces, Melhorn and Fischer three each, Anna Crowder two and Scott one.
Picking up kills in the second match were Powell and Carlie Howard with three each, Ella Crowder two and Melhorn, Scott and Stone one each.
The Lady Tigers play one more regular-season match 6 p.m. Monday at Sequoyah. Meigs hosts the District 4-A tournament this year, which starts Wednesday.
