A strong finish to its 7-on-7 event has McMinn County riding positive momentum heading into the TSSAA dead period.
The Cherokees won twice and tied once in the second session of their passing league Thursday at McMinn County High School. The Tribe tied Tyner Academy 1-1 to begin the evening, beat Sequoyah 3-2 on a touchdown during the goal-to-go part of the game, then concluded the day with a 3-2 win in its second game against Tyner.
It was not only a strong end to a hectic week, but a grueling day, as the Cherokees conducted a full strength and conditioning session in the morning that went nearly four hours.
“I just see improvement every time we come out here. It’s a lot of fun,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “And I see some grit because it’s been a long few weeks, and we’re out here on the field. This morning, we had four stations, and we’re here from 7 (a.m.) to 10:40 in the morning, and we come back in the afternoon and it’s the second time we’ve done it this week.
“So I know we’re a little tired and a little dead, but the guys worked hard and got through it and played pretty good today. That’s what I look for is what’s inside of us. If we can overcome some pains and adversity, and we created some today and it went pretty well.”
Quarterback Jayden Miller threw seven touchdown passes on the evening. Caden Hester caught four of them, including three against Tyner. Davion Evans snagged a score against Sequoyah, and Hayden Smith secured the winning touchdown against the Chiefs. Luke Hensley caught the final score for McMinn to beat Tyner in the concluding game.
Ethan Faulkner also intercepted a pass against Tyner in the second game when the score was 2-2.
The junior varsity got extended time on the field as well, with games against Tyner’s and Sequoyah’s JV squads and Copper Basin’s varsity team. Walker Chouinard threw touchdowns to Joseph Douglas and Jacob Sharp against Sequoyah.
“We’re creating a lot of depth with those guys,” Cagle said of the JV players. “They got a lot of work today. It was good to get them in there and get some playing time, too.”
The dead period officially begins Monday and extends to July 10. Workouts resume July 11, and the Cherokees are scheduled to participate in an FCA camp July 19-21. Heat acclimation week begins July 18, and full contact begins July 25.
“The dead period, I think everybody needs a break in the summer with a little time off,” Cagle said. “But you always also worry about what happens in that with everybody coming back. You’ve got those worries, but we’ve got a pretty good group, and we just go out and do the things we need to do to prepare and come back ready. They’ve got to do things on their own and come back ready. We can’t waste time in July. When July gets here it’s full tilt, and we’ve got to get ready for football season.”
