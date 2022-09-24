Tensions were high in Cherokee Stadium Friday night as East Hamilton faced a 3rd and 1 at the McMinn County six yard line.
Just under five minutes remained in the game and the Hurricanes (3-2) were driving to take the lead over the homestanding Cherokees. It was then, however, that East Hamilton quarterback Juandrick Bullard was unable to handle the snap and McMinn's Dev Patel fell on it, getting the host offense back on the field nursing a 22-20 lead.
Three plays later, Cherokee quarterback Caden Hester took the snap and darted straight up the middle, running past all Hurricane defenders for a 48 yard score. Junior kicker Spencer Sullins was true on the point after and McMinn (4-2) cemented what would be the final score, 29-20.
The Hurricanes gave the Cherokees one more scare as 19 yards from Bullard on the ground and eight through the air to Kireese Willis, along with a 15 yard penalty against the hosts, placed the ball at McMinn's 38.
Bullard then sailed a pass to the end zone that was pulled in by his tall wide receiver Zachariah Laboo for a touchdown. However, it was determined that Bullard was across the line of scrimmage when he threw it, so the score was nullified and instead the ball moved back five yards with a loss of down. Bullard would throw two more passes, with the third down toss tipping off the receiver's hands and the fourth down pass falling harmlessly to the ground.
Hester and fellow senior Jayden Miller combined to rush for 51 yards on the ensuing drive, running out the remainder of the clock and sealing McMinn's nine point win.
After the called back touchdown, the Hurricanes needed seven yards and had two plays to get that. Cherokee Head Coach Bo Cagle said he had several scenarios going through his mind for those two plays.
"The first thing you worry about is that quarterback running and getting the first down," Cagle said. "I thought we had (the receivers) covered pretty good, but it doesn't matter how hard you cover them when they're a foot taller than you and can go up and make plays."
It was the McMinn defense that made the plays at the end, however.
"I thought we played well," Cagle said. "I thought our defense played hard the whole game. They played a lot of plays. I feel like we gave great effort. Was it always right? No, but we can work with that."
The early portion of the game saw the offenses struggle to make plays. East Hamilton's first two offensive drives ended with punts and McMinn's opening possession lasted one play and ended with a fumble.
A Hurricane punt with just under nine minutes to play would mark the beginning of the end of the scoreless night.
Starting from their own 34, the Cherokees put together a 66 yard scoring drive that saw Hester and Miller alternate carries for much of it. Hester also found Luke Hensley for a six yard completion during the series.
It was Miller who capped it off, as he rolled over the left side of the line and punched in a 29 yard touchdown run. Sullins' PAT sailed through and the Cherokees led late in the first quarter 7-0.
The Cherokee defense continued to hold firm, forcing two more Hurricane punts as the game rolled over into the second quarter. After the fourth punt of the game for the visitors, the Cherokees struck again.
A short punt and a facemask penalty gave the hosts possession on East Hamilton's 28 and Hester needed just one play to work his way through the middle of the line and then dart left for a 28 yard score. Sullins stayed perfect on the night with PATs and McMinn's advantage grew to 14-0 early in the second.
The East Hamilton spread rushing attack came to life after that, however, as they churned out a 12 play drive that covered 80 yards and burned nearly six minutes off the clock. Bullard punched in a four yard score and the PAT narrowed McMinn's lead to 14-7 with 5:15 left in the half.
The Cherokees had two chances for more points as the half came to a close, but failed in both efforts and the teams headed to halftime at 14-7.
McMinn had three drives in the first half stall in East Hamilton territory and result in no points. While the Cherokees would have liked to cash in on those, Cagle said he was happy with how they responded to the misses.
"Overcoming bad things is always something good," he said. "You're going to have bad things happen to you and it's how you respond to them. We responded well tonight."
That good response started with the opening drive of the second half.
Starting from his own 25, Milller ran three times for 17 yards and then Hester kept once for five and hit Hensley for 18 to the Hurricanes' 40. Amid penalties by both teams, the Cherokees were able to methodically drive from there and Miler pushed past two East Hamilton defenders for his second touchdown of the night. This time the Cherokees went for two and it was Hester crossing the goal line on a run, pushing the host advantage to 22-7.
The Hurricanes answered right back, however, as they moved the ball to their own 33 and then, on 3rd and 9, Bullard found his other tall target, David Cole, racing down the right sideline for a 52 yard gain. Bullard took the next snap and found the end zone and the PAT made it a one score game again at 22-14.
The Cherokees were unable to pick up a first down on the ensuing drive and had to punt it away from their own 25.
That allowed the Hurricanes to go back to work from their own 33, but two holding penalties made the drive look hopeless. Facing 2nd and 31 from their own 12, Bullard took off for nine yards and then a pass interference penalty sent the Hurricanes ahead 15 yards and set up a 3rd and 7.
Another 3rd down connection between Bullard and Cole, this time for 48 yards, put the visitors at the host 16 as the third quarter expired. It took just three plays in the fourth quarter for East Hamilton to score, as Bullard scrambled around to get the ball to the three yard line and then Michael Hinton punched it in.
The conversion failed, leaving McMinn clinging to a 22-20 lead. However, a three and out on the ensuing drive by the Cherokees gave the Hurricanes hope to take the lead.
"That drive ... when they scored and then we didn't get a first down, that was a killer," Cagle said.
Starting from their own 41 with 8:31 left in the game, the Hurricanes got runs of 14 and 22 from Bullard as they moved to the Cherokee six yard line. That's when Patel came away with the errant snap, setting up the Cherokee insurance score and the win.
After that back and forth contest, the Cherokees will have a week to regroup before they host the Sweetwater Wildcats on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
