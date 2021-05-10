CLEVELAND — With McMinn County down to what was looking like its last out of the softball season and trailing by two runs, Aaliyah Cagle uttered a quick prayer and composed herself.
The 1-1 pitch coming her way was just what the senior was looking for, and she took it for a ride over the left field fence.
Tie game.
“I just prayed about it and I was like, ‘I’ve got this. Just sit there and breathe,’” Cagle recalled of her tying two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. “But it just a nice inside pitch for me, and I knew it was going to be a good hit.”
Cagle’s senior season would go on for at least one more inning. And then, in walk-off fasion, freshman Lexi Cooley made sure it would go on for at least one more game.
Cooley drilled a pitch she described as a “meatball down the middle” and dropped it past the Bradley Central right fielder with two runners in scoring position, sending them home with the triple and delivering the Lady Cherokees a 7-5 win in eight innings over the Bearettes in the District 5-AAA tournament elimination game at Cleveland High School.
“Basically knowing it comes down to me if we play another game for our seniors and everything, so if that wasn’t in my head, I probably wouldn’t have hit,” Cooley said.
No. 6 seed McMinn (16-14) had trailed most of Saturday, with seventh-seed Bradley’s Carly Chastain and Riley Sermons each hitting a solo homer that had the Bearettes ahead 3-1 through the top of the fifth inning.
Taylor Hancock cut the Lady Tribe’s deficit by a run with her own solo shot in the bottom of the fifth, but Chastain struck again in the sixth with her second jack of the day, this one for two runs that put Bradley up 5-2.
Kaitlyn Evans led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on freshman Rayleigh Hawkins’ pinch-hit RBI single to get the Lady Cherokees back within two runs.
McMinn sent Bradley off in order in the top of the seventh, and Hancock and Cooley hit singles to start off the bottom. But a double play on the next at-bat threatened to derail the Lady Tribe’s comeback bid.
Cagle made sure it would continue the next at-bat.
“Coming into the bottom of the seventh, knowing we’re down two, we’re really struggling hitting the ball, and just getting runners on was a struggle, and then for her to step up and take that one year, that was huge,” Rogers said. “She has done that time and time again this season.”
Going into extra innings tied 5-5, Chastain led off for the Bearettes – a dangerous situation for McMinn to be in. But Chastain only got a single this time, and McMinn caught her courtesy runner stealing second, helping keep the game tied heading to the bottom of the eighth.
“I told (pitcher) Sadie (Brazzell), just don’t give her anything to hit. If you have to walk her, you have to walk her,” Rogers said. “She finished with a base hit there at the end, but we were able to get out the courtesy runner on t he steal, which was a huge play. They’ve got some good hitters.”
Reagan Wade, who led the Lady Cherokees with a 3-4 hitting performance, led off the bottom with a single, and Sierra Tate drew a walk. The next two batters flew out and grounded out, but up came Cooley to win the game.
“When you look up and you look at what she has done for us and you need a hit, and you see her in the batter’s box, you have to have full confidence in her abilities,” Rogers said of Cooley. “And I did. When I looked up and saw it was her – there are several other girls I’d like to have in there, but when I saw it was her, I knew we would have a chance to pull this out.”
With the comeback, McMinn bounced back from a 10-0 loss in six innings Friday at Walker Valley to begin the tournament, in which the Lady Cherokees only got two hits and committed three errors while giving up 10 hits.
“It’s frustrating when you look, and you make two or three routine plays and it’s a different ball game,” Rogers said of Friday’s opening loss. “But a great way to bounce back. We came out and struggled a little bit to start with, but I told the girls it doesn’t matter how to start a race, it’s how you finish it, and we finished strong today.”
The Lady Cherokees continue in the losers’ bracket of the tournament 4 p.m. today back at Cleveland High School, against No. 4 seed Cleveland, whom McMinn split with during the regular season.
If McMinn beats Cleveland, it plays another elimination game immediately after against the winner between Ooltewah and Walker Valley. If the Lady Cherokees win both games Monday, they advance to the losers’ bracket final 5 p.m. Tuesday against the loser between East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy.
