ENGLEWOOD – In the end, Meigs County prolonged its winning streak over McMinn Central. But if Friday was any indication, Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald might expect a tougher time of extending it further in the future.
Under their second-year head coach Matt Moody, the Chargers put forth by far their most competitive effort against Meigs since their skid in the area rivalry began, before the Tigers finished off their 20-7 victory at Charger Field.
“I do want to say this now, and make sure you get this: hats off to coach Moody and his staff because Central is a much better football team,” Fitzgerald said. “You could tell their coaches are doing a great job. Their kids are playing hard. Just hats off to them. They’re a good football team. We beat a good football team tonight.”
Meigs (4-2) won its eighth straight in the series with Central, dating back to 2015. But unlike especially the rivalry’s previous five games, which the Tigers dominated by a combined score of 235-0, Meigs did not have Friday’s game in hand until its final possession successfully melted the last 6:28 of game time.
“That’s a team that has played in two out of the last three state championships, and they just know how to win,” Moody said of the Tigers. “They’re tough, they’re physical. They are everything we thought they were going to be, and we knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game. And I hate it because I don’t feel like I did a very good job this week of getting our guys mentally ready, and that totally falls on me. I’ve got to be better to make sure our guys are ready and focused, and I’m going to be sure to do that. I’m proud of their effort. We battled and fought. We just missed on some opportunities we had.”
On that final series, as well as through the whole game, the Tigers’ ground attack took over. Meigs rolled up 302 team rushing yards on 57 attempts. Tuff Ricker stepped up with a team-high 165 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, the freshman’s role in the Tigers’ backfield increasing with Luke Pendergrass absent Friday.
Ty Kraskouskas tacked on 94 yards on 16 totes and Bryson Hiefnar 35 yards on seven touches. Hiefnar sliced up the middle for 19 yards and a first down on a third-and-18 with 4:20 left in the game, keeping the Tigers’ last possession alive to melt more clock.
“Tuff had to come in some more and he did a good job,” Fitzgerald said. “Ty (Kraskouskas) was still pounding it in there. And then Hiefnar had a big run when it was third and, what, 18? We decided to pop the trap on them. We knew if he hit it, he could get it there. So he did a great job.”
Ricker dealt the final blow to Central with a 15-yard fake punt run on fourth-and-3 with two minutes left, which allowed Meigs to kneel in victory formation.
“We call that from the line, and the kids talked about it, and I said, ‘No, let’s punt it,’” Fitzgerald said. “But the way they lined up, it was just given to us. So we decided to snap it to him and run it and we got it, so it was a good job.”
Fumbled snaps stalled the Chargers (4-2) on their first two possessions of the game. After each of Central’s first two punts, Meigs churned out two lengthy touchdown drives. The first was nine plays for 66 yards and 3:38 of clock, ending in a one-yard quarterback sneak by Ethan Meadows. The second went for 12 plays and 77 yards and chewed up 5:10, with Ricker paying his first visit to the end zone from five yards out to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 11:06 left in the second quarter.
On those first two drives combined, Meigs attempted only one pass. Central’s third possession ended in another punt, but Novice Cox pinned the Tigers at their nine-yard line, and the Chargers finally got a stop on defense at the Meigs 22-yard line.
After the Tigers’ punt, Cox completed a 17-yard pass to Bay Harbison. Three plays later, Hunter Cook sliced his way through Meigs’ defense and raced 30 yards to the end zone for Central’s first points against the Tigers since 2016.
Central’s defense made Meigs’ next possession end with a turnover on downs, and the Tigers led 14-7 at halftime. The Chargers forced a punt from Meigs on its opening possession of the second half, then drove all the way to the Tigers’ 14-yard line.
That is when penalties began plaguing Central, starting with a 15-yard face mask and an ensuing false start that stalled the Chargers’ potential tying scoring drive with a turnover on downs at 3:54 left in the third quarter.
And the Tigers made that missed opportunity hurt with a 14-play, 77-yard march the other way, all on the ground, that evaporated more than seven minutes off the clock and ended with Ricker’s second visit to paydirt with 8:42 left in the game. Meigs led 20-7 after the missed extra point.
“That’s a sign of a really great team, well coached and disciplined team, that takes advantage of opportunities when they get them throughout the game,” Moody said. “And there are a couple of times we just shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and things like that. But for the most part, defensively, we bowed our backs several times down though there when they had some long drives. Offensively, at times we looked really well. We had some guys playing good, but it’s my fault in some of those situations that we didn’t put some points on the board, and we’ll all get better.”
And the penalties that hurt the Chargers in the third quarter bit them again, first with a personal foul erasing a McCain Baker kickoff return that would have set Central up at the Meigs 26.
Then there was Baker’s 41-yard touchdown catch-and-run with 7:09 left in the game – nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty. Central, which was flagged 11 times for 85 yards in the game, instead had that drive end in a turnover on downs at the Tigers’ 30-yard line with 6:28 remaining. The Chargers’ offense never saw the ball again.
Now Central turns its attention to its Region 3-3A game 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 30, at Kingston, aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs and even improve its seeding.
“It’s a different game (if Baker scores), and it’s frustrating when things like that happen,” Moody said. “We just take it and move on, and those types of things happen and I told them sometimes you don’t always get what you want, but everything we wanted to do at the beginning of the season we can still do. Our goal, our No. 1 team goal is we want to make the playoffs and play in November, and we’ve put ourselves in a good position to be able to do that, and this point on I think we’re playing for seeding purposes, so that’s what makes the rest of these three region games big for us.”
Meigs is also back in Region 3-2A play at the same time that Friday at Polk County, also needing a win to ensure it plays in November. At least for Friday night, however, Fitzgerald and the Tigers could enjoy another win over their rival.
“I mean, this is a rivalry game,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s no playoff implications, but just a lot of noise this week and we had to shut the noise out. And we’re still here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.