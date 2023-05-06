ENGLEWOOD — The throw to first base on the routine ground ball sailed high and wide, out of the reach of a leaping Nate Hull.
And instead of Meigs County living to battle another inning, Loudon’s Jaxon Walker found himself a free trip home after rounding third base.
The error spelled a heartbreaking end to the Tigers’ baseball season, a 3-2 eight-inning loss to the Redskins in the District 3-2A elimination game Friday at McMinn Central High School.
Loudon went ahead in the bottom of the first inning after a Caden Ridings lead-off single and Jacob Meade RBI double, and the rest of the game became a pitchers’ duel between the Tigers’ Payton Armour and the Redskins’ sidewinder Matthew Meade.
Armour pitched all 7 2/3 innings for Meigs (15-12). The one first-inning run was the only earned run the Lincoln memorial signee surrendered, and he finished the game with seven strikeouts against no walks and four hits.
But Matthew Meade also kept the Tigers off the board for the first five innings, while striking them out 11 times while surrendering two hits and four walks in his seven innings of work.
“We set that up just the way we wanted. He threw excellent against Tellico (Plains) and his pitch count was down, enabling him to be in this position to pitch again today, and wow, I can’t say enough about him,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. :I can’t say enough about their guy, too, he had a no-hitter going late into the game, and it was a great pitchers’ duel. But Payton, he’s a fantastic young man, and he has worked extremely hard and he deserved a little better fate today. Any time you have somebody throw that good you want them to get the win, but unfortunately that did n’t happen for him today.”
Meigs finally broke through in the top of the sixth, with Bryson Shrank drawing a lead-off walk and Armour reaching on a error. Luke Pendergrass walked, and Nate Levy delivered with a double over the left fielder’s head for two go-ahead runs. Pendergrass, however was caught at home plate trying to score a third run.
The Tigers had bases loaded again with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the threat of insurance runs.
“It’s been a great season and a great group to coach,” Roberts said. “We competed our butts off there and Payton Armour pitched an excellent game. He’s been excellent all year. And Nate Levy had a huge hit for us to give us the lead there, and we had some opportunities to add to that lead, an unfortunately we were not able to do that.”
With Meigs bringing a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, Loudon’s Jayden Capshaw singled to lead off and went to second on an error, went to third on a bunt, then scored the tying run on Darrien Patterson’s sacrifice fly to right field to force extra innings.
The Tigers went out in order in the top of the eighth. The first two Redskins popped out to start the bottom, but Walker got hit by a pitch, and the Georgia commit then evaded a rundown to get to second base, putting him in position to cross home plate for the win on the Meigs error the next at-bat.
“And that put some pressure on us right there at the end, and a couple little mistakes allowed for that run to come across,” Roberts said. “And that’s just the game of baseball, unfortunately. There’s always going to be a winner and a loser, and unfortunately that L fell on us today. But I don’t want it to take away from our season and the effort these young men have put in.”
The Tigers graduate five seniors from this year’s team: Armour, Pendergrass, Hunter Davis, Levi Caldwell and Drew Goforth. Meigs had 13 players on roster this season.
“It has been an honor to be their coach, and for my seniors I’ll really miss them and I am very confident they’re going to go on to be successful young men,” Roberts said. “And for my returning guys, we have set the standard for where we want to go from here and what it takes to get there.”
