Meigs rundown vs Loudon

Meigs County’s Payton Armour (10) and Bryson Shrank (left) attempt to catch Loudon’s Jaxon Walker in a rundown during the District 3-2A tournament elimination game Friday at McMinn Central High School. Walker safely reached second base and later scored the winning run that sent the Tigers to a 3-2 season-ending loss in the eighth inning.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Trending Recipe Videos



Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.