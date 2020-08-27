BENTON - Meigs County's volleyball team bounced back from a tough opening set to earn the win over district rival Polk County on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers dropped the first set to the Wildkittens 19-25, but then won the next three sets 25-9, 25-21 and 25-18.
"We have dropped the first set at their place every time," Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. "We had to adjust our play a bit and we did that. We came back strong and I'm proud of them for that."
Swafford said the turning point of the game was some "serves that were spot on" and several slams by Ella Scott and Olivia Miller.
Swafford noted that Meigs had a good fan support that made the trip from Decatur. Despite being in existence for only three years, volleyball has a solid following.
"It just shows that Meigs County fans love their sports and supports their athletes," Swafford said.
The Lady Tigers (3-0) has a district game at home against Brainerd on Thursday.Meigs
