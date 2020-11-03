It’s down to championship week and several local teams have survived the second round of the Sequoyah Conference youth football playoffs.
Only one local team, the McMinn Cutters, are in a League championship game, but two other local squads will compete in Classic championship contests this Saturday. Those two teams are the Meigs Crickets and the Chargers Hoppers.
The league playoffs is for teams that finished in the top half of the standings in the regular season while the rest of the teams competed in the classic playoffs.
The McMinn Cutters will face Sweetwater at 6:45 p.m. in its League championship game.
The Meigs Crickets will face Dayton at 11:15 a.m. and the Chargers Hoppers will face Vonore at 12:30 p.m. in their respective Classic championship games.
Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in their game reports or statistics by noon on Monday. The Daily Post-Athenian will post game reports on Tuesday and then in the newspaper on Wednesday or Friday as space allows.
Games that were turned in this week include:
Chargers
Hoppers
Chargers 6, Meigs 0
The Chargers hoppers faced off against Meigs County and came away with a 6-0 victory.
D.J. Stoudemire had 53 yards rushing while Tucker Williams had 26. Larry McMurray gained 21 yards and Leelynd Garcia rushed for 19.
Defensively, Jayden Sanches led the Chargers with five tackles and five assists while Deion Sanders also had five tackles and had three assists. Garcia added four tackles and two assists.
Also making tackles were Brayden Hair, Carter Rowland, Colten Trotter and Larry James McMurray.
The Chargers will face the Vonore Blue Devils in the Classic championship this Saturday at Meigs County.
McMinn
Super Crickets
Bradley 32, McMinn 20
The McMinn County Super Crickets battled hard, but fell to rival Bradley 32-20.
Offensive MVP Neyland Roberts rushed for 50 yards, passed for 77 yards, made a two-point conversion and scored two touchdowns.
Other top performers on offense included Zayne McGrail with 118 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards along with one touchdown and one tackle. He also was named the defensive MVP.
Jesse Roberts had 45 yards and Jaeceion Spann rounded out the offense with 40 yards. He also had three tackles.
Laz Lethcoe made three tackles and Jesse Roberts made one tackle.
Other contributors to Saturday’s game were Ben Bradford, David Cronan, Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Koen Jacoway, Titan Childs, Braynell Gardner, Cooper Withrow, Nicki Collins, Kaison Leverett, Trystan Spaugh, Rose Hampton, Alex Sledge and Joe Gossett.
