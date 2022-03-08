MURFREESBORO — McMinn County clearly wasn’t intimidated coming into “The Furnace” and facing a defending state champion, and it took Blackman roughly a quarter and a half to start securing control.
The Lady Cherokees just could not make enough shots to sustain a real upset threat and fell 62-43 in the Class 4A sectional game Saturday at Blackman High School, their season ending one round short of a TSSAA state tournament berth.
McMinn (20-13) was playing in its first sectional game since the 2010-2011 season, already having eliminated one state-ranked opponent, No. 4 Coffee County in the Region 3-4A semifinals, to get to that point. It was a season to be proud of for the Lady Tribe, which reached the 20-win plateau for the first time in three years and finished as runners-up to Bradley Central in District 5-4A and Region 3-4A.
“You finish runner-up to Bradley in district and region,” said McMinn interim head coach David Tucker. “You get to come to substate, and you win 20 games? You’re one of 64 teams in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A still playing? And that’s what I told them, can you believe that? And girls, 32 of them are going home. But there wasn’t no whining or crying going on, and they laid it all on the line.”
And the Lady Cherokees’ effort against Blackman, last year’s TSSAA state champions in the former Class AAA, was also one to be proud of. McMinn led 14-13 late in the first quarter, with Peytyn Oliver scoring 11 of her game-high 25 points that period.
Oliver’s presence had forced the Lady Blaze (26-1), which ended the regular season ranked in the Associated Press state poll at No. 1 in Class 4A, into a smaller starting lineup than usual.
“Their girls were so much bigger than us, and when the bigger girls, every time I had watched them, they’d start,” Tucker said. “But she (Blackman coach Jennifer Grandstaff) went with the smaller lineup because she felt like Peytyn would give her fits, and she did.”
Blackman led 16-14 after one quarter, and an Addie Smith steal-and-score tied it at 16-16 early in the second. The Lady Blaze scored the next four points, but two Oliver free throws got McMinn within 20-18 with five minutes before halftime.
But that’s also about when the Lady Cherokees’ shooting struggles started. McMinn went nearly six minutes without a field goal and four minutes without scoring, as it missed 12 straight shots from the floor, many of those either close to the bucket or fairly open jumpers.
That allowed Blackman a 12-0 run to get separation. Oliver’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the second quarter ended the Lady Tribe’s drought, but McMinn was staring at a 32-21 deficit at the break.
“You know how I am. If we’re open, we’re going to shoot it,” Tucker said. “I don’t care who it is or what. And I just felt like we leave it all on the floor and go on home, and what a year.”
The Lady Blaze got the third quarter off to an 8-2 start, expanding McMinn’s deficit to 40-23 before a Konstantina Papaioannou 3-pointer. The Lady Cherokees still allowed only four more Blackman points in the last 4:40 of the period and entering the fourth down 44-28.
Blackman’s largest lead was 58-36 in the fourth.
“We kept fighting. And we’d get down and we’d keep playing hard no matter what,” Tucker said. “And I believe we would look up, and this bunch, you can get down 10, you can get down 12, but they still think we’re going to come back. And that’s what makes it fun. And this was a great team. It wasn’t easy, and I’m just proud of them and glad I got to be a part.”
The Lady Cherokees had much to overcome even before this season, beginning last March when head coach Tim McPhail sustained a stroke and was soon diagnosed with brain cancer, which he is still battling. Tucker assumed the head coaching duties in June for the Lady Tribe in an interim role, leaving his previous head position for the boys’ basketball team at his alma mater Tellico Plains to do so.
As might be expected of a sudden coaching change, there was an adjustment phase both during the preseason and the season, as McMinn’s campaign got off to a 1-3 start.
“But they caught on, we did a few things,” Tucker said. “And then when things started happening, we had a few step up that didn’t realize they were as good as they were, and that’s all you can do. You can bring the best out of somebody because they don’t know if they can play for the Lady Cherokees.”
And the Lady Cherokees, with McPhail on their minds, ended this season in a round the program had been to only twice previously since 2003.
“It’s been hard on everybody, but it’s been good for everybody,” Tucker said. “And these girls, they just make me proud. And I’m sure McMinn County and Athens feels the same way.”
The Lady Tribe loses three seniors to graduation: Smith, Papaioannou and Allison Hansford, all of whom were key defenders. Oliver, the District 5-4A Most Valuable Player at point guard, is a junior and returns for one more season, along with a younger core behind her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.