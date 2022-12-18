The schedule for the softball team, coming off the program's first-ever NAIA Softball World Series appearance, was released on Friday. Head coach Toby Brooks' squad, ranked No. 9 in the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll, is set to play 42 games this season.
Three teams on the schedule were also ranked in the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll and qualified for the 2022 NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round. One team on the schedule advanced to the NAIA Softball World Series.
The defending Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament Champions will play their first five doubleheaders of the season on the road. The season begins on February 14 against Cumberland University. From there the team travels to face Freed-Hardeman University, the No. 5 ranked team in the NAIA preseason poll and a fellow NAIA Softball World Series participant, on Feb. 17. After a trip to Bethel University (Tenn.) on Feb. 18, the team drives to face No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett College on Feb. 25. Georgia Gwinnett was one of the teams to make it to the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round.
The final road doubleheader to begin the season also opens conference play as the team faces Point University on March 1. The team's first home game of the season begins a three-date home stand, starting on March 4 against Reinhardt University. The homestand features a conference doubleheader against Columbia International University on March 7 and a non-conference series against Cumberland University on March 8.
After three consecutive doubleheaders on the road, including against No. 24 University of the Cumberlands on March 14, TWU will be back at home on March 18 against Kentucky Christian University and on March 27 against Truett McConnell University. The month closes with a road matchup against AAC rival and Regular Season Champions, Bryan College, on March 30.
The month of April sees the Lady Bulldogs play four of six doubleheaders at home. The team opens the month on the road before three consecutive home doubleheaders. The first doubleheader is set for April 4 against Bluefield University. The next home doubleheader for Tennessee Wesleyan is scheduled for April 7 against Union College and a matchup against Brenau University on April 11 closes out the homestand.
The team's final road game of the regular season is set for April 12 against Montreat College while the Lady Bulldogs close out the regular season in Athens on April 19 against No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
