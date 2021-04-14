DECATUR — Meigs County baseball completed a sweep over District 5-AA foe Sequoyah with an 8-4 win on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead after Will Meadows doubled and later scored when Jackson Shaver was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Meigs added two more runs in the second inning with Payton Armour driving in one of those runs.
Meigs continued to put runs on the board with two more in the third with Nathan Levy driving in one of those runs. Levy then singled home two runs in the fourth to make it 7-2.
Meigs added its eighth run in the fifth inning when Meadows tripled and later pinch runner Conner Mason came home on a single by Matthew Boshears.
The Chiefs added two runs in the sixth, but Meigs was able to hold on for the 8-4 victory.
Armour picked up the win. He gave up four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two.
Meadows had three hits for the Tigers while Levy had two hits and drove in three runs.
One out later, Armour singled and Boshears had an infield hit. Shaver then had an RBI groundout to make it 2-0. A single by Ethan Meadows brought home another run to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage.
Will Meadows cruised along without running into much trouble through the next few innings and the Tigers added to their lead.
Meigs got runners on through walks in the fourth and one run scored on an error. An error off a ball hit by Ethan Meadows scored Shaver in the fifth inning to make it 5-0. Shaver had reached on an error.
The Chiefs threatened with one out in the seventh, loading the bases on an infield hit and two Meigs errors. But Will Meadows induced a fly ball and a groundout to end the game.
Every Tiger reached base either through a hit, a walk or by getting hit by a pitch. Meigs finished with six hits by six different players. Shaver drove in two runs and Ethan Meadows had one RBI.
Meigs took advantage of three Loudon errors.
Will Meadows earned the win with six strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. He gave up seven hits, but no runs.
