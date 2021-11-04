DECATUR — The Tigers made it through the regular season unscathed and emerged as the Region 3-2A champions.
But now the march toward Chattanooga begins.
The TSSAA selected Chattanooga as the site for the state football championships for 2021 and 2022 after years of having Cookeville being the ultimate destination.
The first playoff opponent up for the Tigers is the Indians of East Robertson. The Indians went 5-5 this season, including a win over Forrest (21-17) — a school Meigs does not remember fondly from past softball and football battles.
Among their losses included those that came from that region’s powerhouse teams Watertown (42-8) and Trousdale County (22-0).
East Robertson, like a lot of high schools, runs a shotgun offense. The Indians have had moderate success in recent years and that continued this year with a .500 record.
But as with most playoff teams, on the right night, they can pull an upset and given Friday.
“They are a good football team,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “They are not your typical four seed. They won their last couple of games and held Westmoreland to nine points. They have some good talent. We’ve got to be ready to go Friday night.”
Fitzgerald said one of the strengths of East Robertson is the speed of their skill position players. Included in that group is Taylor Groves, a 6’2, 175-pound 4-star, according to Rivals, who was once committed to Michigan and is now committed to Ole Miss.
Groves, who also has three bothers who play football, plays mostly safety and linebacker on defense and receiver on offense. He has also been used as a running back.
Despite Groves’ obvious talent, Fitzgerald said the Tigers won’t gameplan specifically against him.
“We have to have some checks (audibles) for him, but we just have to go out and play our game,” Fitzgerald said.
As the No. 1 seed on this side of the 2A bracket, the Tigers will play at home throughout the playoffs until the state semifinals.
But Fitzgerald cautioned against looking past the Indians.
“If you don’t win this week you can’t go to the state championship game,” Fitzgerald said. “The focus has to be on this week. We don’t look ahead. Our focus is not to win the state championship this week, it’s on East Robertson. We have to worry about one game at a time.”
The Indians are from Cross Plains, which is well above Nashville, so they have a long drive to Decatur on Friday. Fitzgerald hopes they are greeted by a big home crowd.
“We want them large and loud,” Fitzgerald said.
