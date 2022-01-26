McMinn United had a successful trip to Knoxville for the KISL Region Championship Meet at the University of Tennessee on Sunday.
The high school meet featured 39 teams and 508 swimmers. McMinn United finished fourth in Division 3.
Trophies are given out for first, second and third place teams.
Individually, 1st through 6th place finishers receive medals while 9-16 get ribbons. Team points are earned in 1st through 16th place.
Among the high school swimmers who performed well for McMinn United were:
• Isaiah Gill - 18th Men’s 200 Medley Relay, 13th Men’s 200 Free Relay, 49th 100 Free, 47th 100 Breast
• Bryson Lake - 18th Men’s 200 Medley Relay, 3rd 200 Free, 4th 500 Free, 13th Men’s 200 Free Relay
• Erin Lake - 12th 200 IM, 13th 100 Fly
• Jude Ledford-18th Men’s 200 Medley Relay, 29th 100 Fly, 13th Men’s 200 Free Relay, 30th 100 Back
• Nate Selander - 18th Men’s 200 Medley Relay, 18th 200 IM, 12th 500 Free, 13th Men’s 200 Free Relay.
As well as the high school team performed, the middle school team did even better.
Out of 25 teams and 345 swimmers, the middle school squad took home the second place trophy in Division 2. In Division 2 and Division 1, only the top two teams get trophies.
Among the middle school swimmers that swam well were:
• Winston Coffey - 6th 50 Free, 9th 50 Fly, 4th Mixed 200 Free Relay, 7th Boy’s 200 Free Relay
• Jonathan Crump - 46th 50 Free, 28th 50 Back, 7th Boy’s 200 Free Relay
• Jack Goodin - 22nd 100 IM, 22nd 50 Free, 4th Mixed 200 Free Relay, 7th Boy’s 200 Free Relay
• Sophie Holmes - 6th Girl’s 200 Medley Relay, 25th 100 Free, 24th 50 Breast
• Anna Natter - 6th Girl’s 200 Medley Relay, 8th 200 Free, 9th 50 Fly, 4th Mixed 200 Free Relay
• Brooke Pacheco - 6th Girl’s 200 Medley Relay, 1st 50 Free, 4th Mixed 200 Free Relay, 7th 100 Free
• Aubri Payne - 6th Girl’s 200 Medley Relay, 19th 50 Back, 22nd 100 Free
• Jeremy Schulze - 18th 100 IM, 7th Boy’s 200 Free Relay.
COVID has affected the schedule for almost all sports and swimming is no exception. Two of McMinn United’s swim meets have been canceled, one because of COVID and the other by weather.
The final meet of the season will be on Monday, Jan. 31 at the Athens YMCA at 6 p.m. when McMinn United will square off against Boyd-Buchanan, Silverdale and one swimmer from East Hamilton.
This will be the last chance to swim for state qualification times for many of the high schoolers. This is also the final meet for the team’s 8th graders.
Most of the 8th graders have been part of the team since the 6th grade and have remained undefeated for three straight seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.