The Monroe County Boxing Club has several events coming up within the next few months.
During the week of March 26-April 4, Will Moses will represent the Monroe County Boxing Club at the USA Boxing Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana. Moses has been training for this opportunity for three years.
The Monroe County Boxing Club will also host its annual Monroe County Rumble 5 p.m. April 17. The gym is located at 234 Warren St. in Madisonville. There will be kids from 8 years old to adults from all over the Southeast U.S. competing.
If you would like to get your kids involved in boxing, the gym is open 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Contact the owner, Jesse Byers, at 423-836-5014 or the coach, Jamey Ellison, at 423-920-0794 for more information.
