McMinn County took care of its business against the District 5-4A last-place team.
The Cherokees cracked 15 hits and dismissed Howard 15-1 in five innings Monday at McMinn County High School.
Howard committed five errors. The Hustlin' Tigers' pitching only issued four walks but also hit four batters.
"First off, I'm impressed (with Howard)," said McMinn coach Matt Ray. "They're coached well, they play hard, they do things right, so that's a huge positive to their program. From our standpoint, we come out, we do what we're supposed to do, we have good at-bats, we make plays, we throw strikes. That's the name of the game, so good game."
The Cherokees (15-9, 8-3 District 5-4A) scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, then eight in the third. Up 13-0 after three innings, McMinn fielded junior varsity players in the last two innings. Howard scored its lone run in the fourth off two hits against the Cherokees' JV players. But those JVs responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, with a Jayce Falls sacrifice fly and a Samuel Green single good for an RBI each.
"The guys put a little pressure on themselves in a district game, so it's always good for them to get some experience on a Monday night," Ray said of the JVs.
Sam Goodin hit 3-3 with a double and an RBI, Dillen Fields 2-2 with two RBIs and Jace Hyde 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ty Barnett and Brady Berry also hit a double each, with Barnett also knocking two RBIs.
In all, 11 Cherokees got at least one hit, with nine McMinn batters sending home at least one run at bat.
Jayden Miller picked up seven strikeouts against two walks and a hit in his three-inning start. John Bryson pitched the last two innings.
McMinn plays the away leg of its series against the Tigers 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Howard High School. A win would give the Tribe an outright second-place regular season finish in District 5-4A, but regardless of Wednesday's result, McMinn will begin district tournament play in the best-of-three semifinals series against Walker Valley.
The Cherokees added a 6 p.m. Friday game at Chattanooga private school McCallie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.