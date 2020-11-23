Two former local track and field standouts set school records for Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday at the Rams Winter Challenge indoor event in Columbia, South Carolina.
Shariq Dodd recorded a distance of 7.16 meters in the men’s long jump, setting a new indoor school record and winning the McMinn Central graduate first place in the event. That mark qualified Dodd for the national meet by hitting a National “A” Standard.
Paige Manney then ran a time of 9.45 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles for a new indoor mark, resulting in a fourth-place finish for the McMinn County alum. Manney also won the women’s high jump event after jumping 1.50 meters.
Also setting new indoor school records were Julia Morris in the women’s long jump (5.15 meters) and Jeremiah Sullivan in the men’s weight throw (15.39 meters).
Kenny Benton also ran the men’s 60-yard dash in 6.80 seconds, which was an “A” Standard and is currently the No. 1 time in the NAIA.
