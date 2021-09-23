NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will celebrate 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 25.
On this day, the tradition of fishing, hunting and target shooting will be observed, recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.
The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.
NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.
Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that includes firearms, ammunition and fishing gear. These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and throughout the nation.
Change to licenses to 365-day duration
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) approved changing licenses to 365-day duration instead of expiring at the end of February each year at its September meeting.
The new rule will go into effect beginning March 1, 2022. The TWFC also heard reports on chronic wasting disease (CWD), quail, boat ramps and corrective actions to be taken on quota hunt drawings among agenda items at the meeting which concluded Friday.
