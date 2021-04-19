CLEVELAND — McMinn County missed its chances to break through in a physical game and paid for it in the final minutes.
Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences scored its first goal with 17 minutes left and tacked on two more in the final four minutes, handing the Cherokees a 3-0 loss to conclude the previously delayed Cleveland Classic on Saturday at Benny Monroe Stadium.
CSAS finished the match with an 11-8 shots on goal advantage, but McMinn (1-6) had a few chances off free kicks in the attacking third in the first 63 minutes.
“It was an extremely physical game, and I felt like we had some things go against us that, especially before they scored their first goal, that could’ve given us the opportunity at a goal,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard.
After the Patriots took a 1-0 lead, the Tribe’s best chance at an equalizer came with six minutes left, with Zaamel Mercer’s line drive saved by the CSAS keeper.
Two minutes later, the Patriots tacked on another score, and then another two minutes after that. Both of those goals came on counterattacks.
“Once they scored a goal, we started having to push more numbers forward trying to get an equalizer, and any time you do that, you open yourself up for a counter,’ Rikard said. “And unfortunately, they were able to finish on those opportunities.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of our business and making sure we’re doing the right things on the field.”
The Cherokees are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Knox Catholic, in a rematch of a game they lost 4-0 earlier in the season in the Cleveland Classic.
