DECATUR – The girls’ basketball teams from McMinn County and Meigs County have faced a lot of adversity since the first time they met this season.
This time around, Meigs’ Lady Tigers came away the victor, outlasting the Lady Cherokees down the stretch on the way to a 53-48 win in the 2023 opener for both teams Tuesday at Meigs County High School, thanks to an 8-10 free throw performance from senior Talley Lawson in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers (11-6) were without head coach Derika Jenkins on the bench. Jenkins had her child Saturday and is expected to be away for the next week. Assistant coach Bryson Baker, a former three-sport standout for the Tigers, was acting head coach for Meigs’ girls Tuesday.
“That’s a program win. It starts with Coach D, and I’m so proud of our girls because they faced so much adversity this week,” Baker said. “You think about it, they don’t have their head coach, we’ve dealt with some minor bumps and bruises and almost some injuries this week that we’ve had to overcome. We’ve dealt with sickness, but they’ve come to work every day and it paid off. That’s all a credit to the girls and to Coach D and just everything that Coach D’s program is about. That was a program win.”
McMinn (11-7) had won the first meeting this season behind 36 points from All-State point guard Peytyn Oliver. But Oliver sustained a season-ending ACL tear in early December, and the Lady Cherokees went into the rematch in Decatur without her available.
But the new-look Lady Tribe hung around the entire game, never trailing by more than eight points and closing to within one possession of tying or taking the lead several times in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got kids doing different roles now, and we’ve got to make better passes when we get to that,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. “And we’re getting there. We’re getting there, and we’ve got a chance, and that’s all we want. And when we’re going down in crunch time, we’ve got two or three who’ve got to be ready to do it, and I think they’re coming and going to do that.”
Baker was not at all surprised that McMinn tested the Lady Tigers down the stretch.
“We talked about that all week, just because she (Oliver) is out does not mean that they are just going to give it to us,” Baker said. “They can play, and Aubrey Gonzalez can play, and Brooklyn Stinnett can play. The two posts, Jaz (Moses) and Nevaeh (Hjulberg), they are really physical and caused us a lot of problems tonight, especially early in the game.”
But Lawson, who had picked up four fouls herself with over a minute left in the third quarter, made six straight free throws in the fourth to keep the Lady Tigers ahead every time McMinn made a push. Julia Howard also drew a charge early in the fourth quarter to stop a potential go-ahead score from the Lady Cherokees.
“We ended up having to get her back in and trust her to play quality defense and take care of the basketball, and she gets fouled and hits her free throws,” Baker said. “That’s a testament to her hard work. And you talk about the momentum, and one of the biggest plays of that game is McMinn is making a run at us and starting to get the momentum, and Julia Howard takes a charge in there, and it’s just like that, now we’re back up, now we’re ready to go again. Just little things like that is why I’m so proud of them tonight. It wasn’t just Julia, it wasn’t just Talley, it was everybody. That was a program win.”
Moses made a driving layup with 52 seconds left to get McMinn within 51-48, but the Lady Cherokees’ next two possessions ended in a turnover and a missed shot, and Lawson made two more free throws between two more trips to the line that were enough to seal Meigs’ win and a split of the area rivalry this season.
“We’re getting better, and Meigs County is a good team when we come over here,” Tucker said. “And that’s what it’s all about. They like it, we like it, and we gave them a good game, and that’s just the way it is. It’s always competition, and let’s play, take care of the ball and here we go.”
Lawson ended up leading the Lady Tigers with 14 points, and Lainey Fitzgerald scored 11. Kaydence Schaumburg and Alexis Kranz added seven points each for Meigs. Schaumburg scored five of her points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Tigers end the half on an 8-2 run to lead 29-22 at the break. Kranz scored five of her points in the third quarter to help keep Meigs ahead with McMinn hanging around.
Aubrey Gonzalez and Brooklyn Stinnett each scored 14 points to lead the Lady Cherokees, and Moses finished with 10 points.
The Cherokees (10-6) had ended the third quarter on an 11-2 run, reversing a 53-48 deficit into a 59-55 lead, then delivered the knockout by starting the fourth quarter on a 17-4 burst that put them ahead 76-59 with about five minutes left in the game.
“We were battling a lot of things early, being on the road, and this is a tough place to play and a hostile environment,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “(Meigs head coach) Sammy (Perkinson) had his guys ready as he always does, and they play hard and they do what they do. And we had four guys on the bench with two fouls and one with three, and it seems like a common thing now. I’m proud of our guys, I’m proud of our toughness and our composure. We easily could have gotten involved in some craziness right there and we didn’t, but that is a very good road win in a hostile environment, and we’ll take it, go home and be ready for Friday.”
The Tigers (8-8) could not recover, getting no closer than 12 points the rest of the way. Before McMinn’s game-turning fourth-quarter run, neither team had led by more than six points. Meigs led 40-39 at halftime, having taken the lead with an 11-3 run after trailing 31-26 in the second quarter.
“We had a great effort in the first half, and in the second half I think we got tired at one time, a little bit tired,” Perkinson said. “But we just made mental mistakes that just let McMinn snowball right there all in about two or three minutes, and that was the difference in the game. About three minutes of that game was the difference, a total snowball, and it all started with several mental mistakes: missed layups, a bad passing situation where mentally we don’t need to make that pass even though it’s open. It led to a layup on the other end, and it snowballed. And I hate to see my kids play with the effort they do and mentally just keep making the same mistakes.”
One constant for McMinn was sophomore Reese Frazier, who exploded for a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers.
“I’ve been telling people for two weeks, it’s just a matter of time until he grows crazy and has 30, and thank goodness it happened tonight,” Casey said of Frazier’s performance.
Caden Hester scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, also picking up six rebounds and four steals, Tucker Monroe tallied 15 points, and Hayden Smith recorded a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half in foul trouble.
Payton Armour led the Tigers with 28 points, Ethan Meadows scored 13 points, and Levi Caldwell notched 10 points before he fouled out with 6:19 left in the game.
Both schools resume play in their respective districts Friday. McMinn is at home against Rhea County in District 5-4A play, while Meigs takes to the road at District 3-2A opponent Kingston.
For Meigs’ boys, the first-place position in the district is on the line Friday at Kingston.
“I don’t know if these kids worry about things like this or not,” Perkinson said. “I hope it does. I hope it sets with them and they come ready to play Friday night in a big district game against Kingston with the district lead on the line. If they play with the effort we did tonight and we clean our mental stuff up, then I feel good. But I was saying that first week of the season, and here we are six weeks in and we’re still making the same old ones, so we’ll see.”
The girls’ tipoff times for both Friday games are at 6 p.m., and the boys’ games follow at roughly 7:30.
