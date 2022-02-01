HARRIMAN — Three elementary school basketball teams saw their seasons end in the first round of the Section 2-A tournament on Saturday in Harriman, while three more were still alive after the weekend.
In the girls' bracket, Riceville lost to Midway 31-21, while Mountain View topped Washburn 44-27. Englewood had a bye and faced Midway on Monday after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, while Mountain View battled Tellico Plains.
Wins Monday would advance Englewood or Mountain View, or both, to Thursday's semifinal games at Harriman High School, with Mountain View playing at 4:30 and Englewood at 7.
On the boys' side, Englewood lost to Oliver Springs 53-30 and Mountain View fell to Chattanooga Prep 52-12. Riceville won its first-round game 39-14 over Forge Ridge and moved on to the quarterfinal against Tellico Plains, which will tip off 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harriman High School.
