ENGLEWOOD — A surprise announcement by her coach has turned into an appearance in the state Hoop Shoot contest.
Emma Wilson, a manager for the girls’ Mountain View basketball team, was informed that she was competing in the Elks Hoop Shoot contest by Coach Jeff Eddington.
There was no asking for volunteers or asking who wants to do this. She was volunteered.
But that was fine by her.
“He came and said I’m in the hoop shoot, it’s Saturday. I just said, ‘why not,’” Wilson said, an 11-year-old who is competing in the 10-11 year old division.
Eddington confirmed that he volunteered Wilson for the contest, but added that anyone at the school could have participated.
“I thought she would do well,” Eddington said. “She’s a pretty good player for a 5th grader.”
Eddington would likely know a good free throw shooter when he sees one. His daughter, Dianna, won the state Hoop Shoot contest.
Eddington has helped Wilson on her free throws. She is usually in the gym while the varsity team practices.
“We have worked on her breathing and making sure her feet are in the right place,” Eddington said. “We have worked on the arch of her shot. She did have a little bit of a flat shot so we worked on putting a little more arch into it.”
The first round of the Hoop Shoot was at the school and the next round was the district. She has now qualified to for the state competition on Feb. 5 at Franklin Middle School near Nashville.
“I’m excited about it,” Wilson said. “I’m surprised that I made it (to the state event). I didn’t really practice and I didn’t make much when I warmed up.”
Now, however, she is practicing about twice a week with Eddington helping her.
“I use the technique coach taught me,” Wilson said. “Just take two dribbles, make sure your hands are in the right place and shoot.”
All Hoop Shoot contestants are allowed 10 minutes to warm up and then will shoot 10 shots for score. After the other contestants have finished shooting, the contestant will shoot 15 shots to complete their 25 shots for score.
Ties are broken by taking five additional shots in the same shooting order as the regular contest.
Wilson’s goal was to reach the competition’s state level, which she has done.
“I just wanted to prove that I could do it,” she said.
Wilson’s mother, Megan, is of course pleased with her daughter’s success.
“I am very proud of her,” Wilson’s mother said. “She set a goal and accomplished it. I’m proud of her determination.”
Now that she has reached the state level, she wants to go further.
“I want to win it and go to the region and then hopefully the nationals,” Wilson said. “Then I can say I’m one of the best shooters in the country.”
If Wilson wins the state competition, the Region 9 Hoop Shoot Semifinal — which includes shooters from Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — will be held in Paducah, Kentucky, on March 12.
The 2022 Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals will be held April 28-May 1 in Chicago.
Wilson won’t be alone at the state competition as Meigs County’s Acelynn Maddron is competing at the state level in a younger age group.
“It helps,” Wilson said. “I know I won’t be there alone. I will have someone to talk to while we wait.”
Wilson is too young to play basketball at Mountain View this year, which is why she is the manager. She plans on playing next year, however.
“She will probably be one of our primary players next year,” Eddington said.
Needless to say, she will likely be one of the team’s best free throw shooters.
