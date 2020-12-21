One small stretch at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth was all it took to derail the McMinn County boys’ hopes for victory in a competitive showing against a Nashville private school powerhouse.
Montgomery Bell Academy engineered a 10-0 run during that stretch, then held the Cherokees at bay the rest of the fourth quarter to deal them a 62-53 loss on Friday at McMinn County High School.
“That was what cost us,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “We lost our composure for about 45 seconds. We missed a wide-open layup, we got an offensive foul, we got a technical foul and gave up a three at the buzzer.”
That offensive foul, followed by a technical foul on the same player, happened with the Tribe still down just 44-42 in the last minute of the third quarter. The technical put Marcel Reed at the foul line for MBA, who made both free throws, and Reed drilled a 3-pointer at the horn to stretch the Big Red’s lead to 49-42.
A Miles Versa two and another Reed triple gave MBA its largest lead at 54-42. The Cherokees stayed competitive, however, whittling their deficit down to as close as 58-52 in the final minute.
“This is one where you can take it and say you got better, and you’re going to improve from it and see what you did good and what you did bad,” Clendenen said. “This is a good measuring stick right here because these are the kind of teams that we want to play.”
The Cherokees (4-4) led for much of the first half, and by as much as 21-14 after Ty Runyan’s second 3-pointer of the game. MBA knotted the score at 25-25 after a Will Montana trey in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
Jalan James, who led McMinn with 15 points, scored the Tribe’s first five of the third quarter on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Even after MBA (2-0) had nudged in front, a Hayden Frank hoop off a James assist momentarily put the Cherokees back ahead 36-35 with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
The Big Red twice led by five points in the last two minutes of that period, with threes from Andrew Beavers and Runyan twice bringing McMinn back within two points.
But that last minute of the third quarter and first minute of the fourth were too much to overcome against an MBA program that had made the Division II-Class AA state tournament every year of the past decade.
“But I’m a lot happier tonight than I’ve been after some of our wins,” Clendenen said. “That was a really good team that we played, and we really made progress. I thought we played really, really good at times. We’ve still got to get a little better offensively. Our execution is just not there. And that was the thing, I though a couple of times we got some really good shots and we just didn’t make them. Some really good looks, particularly some threes that we had really good looks and just didn’t make them.”
Runyan and Davion Evans each contributed nine points for McMinn, and Frank and Donovan Daniel eight points each.
Reed, who has been getting multiple Power Five offers for football, including from Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama, scored 25 points for MBA. Versa, an Athens native who was a standout on the Athens City Middle School basketball team, contributed 15 points for the Big Red in his homecoming.
“Miles is a really good player, and he played very well for them tonight,” Clendenen said. “And I’m glad to see that with him coming back to his hometown. I’m proud for him. And Marcel Reed, he’s everything he’s supposed to be, a football All-American, and you can tell by how smooth he is.”
The Cherokees play in Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. The boys’ field of the Mistletoe Madness tournament was canceled, but McMinn’s boys will still play scheduled games Monday at Dalton, with the junior varsity tipping off at 1 p.m. and the varsity at 2:30. The Tribe then plays Tuesday at Murray County, with tip-offs at 4 p.m. for the junior varsity and 5:30 for the varsity.
The Mistletoe Madness tournament at North Murray High School in Georgia is still taking place for the girls. The Lady Cherokees open that tournament at 11 a.m. Monday against Northwest Whitfield, and their remaining opponents and game times Tuesday and Wednesday will depend on whether they win or lose on Monday.
