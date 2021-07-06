SPRING CITY – Josh Walker of Ringgold, Ga. won the Inaugural Sam Williams Memorial 40 and the $3,096 top prize for the Sportsman Division on Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway driving the Walker Racing Special.
Walker added $100 to his total earlier in the evening by taking the PPM Race Products Fast Time Award with a 12.030 second lap.
Hayden Cardwell of Knoxville finished second in the Shorty’s Motorsports PPM and Josh Collins of Knoxville took the third spot in the Knoxville Diesel Rocket. Jesse Lowe of Crossville was fourth in the Hunter Racing Special.
Joe Bray of New Tazewell drove the Bray Roofing Rocket to a fifth-place finish and picked up a drum of E-85 Race Fuel from DeSaix Transport of Crossville. Addison Cardwell of Knoxville finished sixth in the Cardwell Racing Special and seventh went to James Parrott of Mascot in the Marshall’s Transmission Rocket.
Jed Emert of Maryville took the eighth spot in the Emert Racing Special and ninth was Bradley Goodman of Spring City in the Goody’s Powder Sweeping Rocket. Goodman finished second in the non-qualifiers race and elected to forfeit the prize money in that race and take the 19th starting spot in the main event.
Goodman won the American Racer Tires Hard Charger Award and two American Racer Tires. Seth Jolley of Spring City rounded out the top 10 in the Jolley Racing Special. The two 10-lap American Racer B-Main Races were won by Blake Wright of Etowah in the Paul Holty Engines Mastersbilt and Bobby Doss of Cleveland in the Doss Racing Special.
Bray won $100 by winning the B&R Customs 6-lap Quick 6 Dash for the six fastest qualifiers among the 26 entrants. Despite not making the main event, Jamie Singleton of Tazewell won the $50 Motorsports Promotions Longest Tow Award having traveled 106.9 miles to Mountain View Raceway. Aaron Watson of Dayton elected to take the $500 top prize for winning the 10-lap Non-Qualifiers Race in the Watson Construction Capital Race Car.
The late Sam Williams’ brother, Rick Williams, drove his brother’s dirt Late Model that Sam won a race a few years ago at Mountain View Raceway when it was known as Spring City Raceway for both the opening ceremonies and the parade lap for the Sam Williams Memorial 40.
Collins took the lead at the start of the race from the outside front row starting spot. As Collins led Walker, Addison Cardwell, Bray and Hayden Cardwell down to complete lap one, the mid-pack cars scattered in all directions in turn four and Doss flipped his car, landing roof first against the outside concrete retaining wall.
The Doss car came to rest on its top, but all drivers were uninjured and walked away from the accident.
The race was red flagged and the field lined up for a complete restart. When the green flag dropped to restart the race, Walker beat Collins off the second turn of the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval to take the lead with Hayden Cardwell, Bray and Addison Cardwell in tow.
The first of four caution flags came out on lap 10 when Jolley spun in turn four. The top 10 for the restart was Walker, Collins, Hayden Cardwell, Bray, Lowe, Addison Cardwell, Parrott, Tyler Dennis of Dayton in the Dennis Racing Special, Timothy Bounds of Knoxville in the Bounds Racing Special, and Wright.
The field was slowed two laps later when Bounds spun out of the ninth spot in turn two. Walker, Collins, Hayden Cardwell, Bray, Lowe, Addison Cardwell, Parrott, Dennis, Emert, and Goodman lined up for the restart. When the field went back to green, Lowe got by Bray to take over the fourth spot.
Collins and Hayden Cardwell stayed within striking distance of Walker, and the lead trio of drivers used every groove available on the fast, smooth track that was racy from top to bottom. Walker caught the cars on the tail end of the lead lap at the halfway point, but the traffic went away when Bounds spun for the second time in turn two and was done for the night.
The second half of the race started with Walker leading Collins, Hayden Cardwell, Lowe, Bray, Addison Cardwell, Parrott, Dennis, Goodman, and Emert. Walker opened up a two-second lead over Collins with 10 laps to go when he pulled up on heavy lapped traffic.
The final caution flag came out on lap 33 when Dennis spun out of the eighth spot in turn four.
Business picked up in the eight lap dash to the finish, as Hayden Cardwell dusted off the top shelf and sailed around Collins for the second spot on lap 34. Then Lowe closed in on Collins on lap 38 and began looking to the inside and challenged for the third spot. Lowe made the pass for third, but on lap 39, Collins was able to retake the third spot.
With all of the action for the spots behind him, Walker was able to pull away in the closing laps of the race. Walker took the checkered flag with a 2.226 margin of victory over Hayden Cardwell in the second spot.
There was a total of 105 race cars in the pit area of Mountain View Raceway on Saturday night with action also in the Late Model, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions.
The Defending Mountain View Raceway Late Model Champion and current point leader Barry Goodman of Spring City took the win in the 20-lap Late Model Feature Race driving the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Ricky Tinch of Deer Lodge drove the Tinch Racing Special to victory in the 15-lap Open-Wheel Modified Main Event.
Johnny Hughes was the winner in the 15-lap B-Hobby Feature Race driving the Hughes Racing Monte Carlo and Spencer Walton of Crossville drove the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo to the main event win in the Thunder Division.
There were a pair of 15-lap feature races in the Front-Wheel-Drive Division. The winners were Crossville drivers Nathan Adams in the Adams Racing Special and Colton Proffitt in the Proffitt Racing Special.
Mountain View Raceway returns to action on Saturday night, July 10 with a regular points race for the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive divisions. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand and tier parking gates open at 4 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381.
For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway, the track's Facebook page.
