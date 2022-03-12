The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Disc Golf Tournament will be Aug. 27-28 at the Athens Regional Park course.
This is a Pro/AM B Tier PDGA sanctioned event managed by Bluegrass Disc Golf of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Spectators are welcome and will be admitted free to this event. The course will be closed for public play during the tournament.
“Mark your calendars and practice for this great opportunity to play in this professionally managed tournament.
Even if you are not sure about participating, this is a great time to watch professionals and see what disc golf is all about,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
For complete tournament information visit: https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/48344 or http://www.bluegrassdiscgolf.org/ Athens.html.
For more information from the city, contact Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700 OPT 3.
