Allison Hansford has received one more accolade in her decorated soccer career at McMinn County, the one that had eluded her until now.
The Lady Cherokees’ all-time career goals and assists leader was named to the Tennessee Sport Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Girls’ Soccer Team in Class AAA, which was announced on Sunday, in the wake of her senior season.
While Hansford had received the state’s other major All-State distinction, from the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA), each of her last three years, this was the first time she has also been honored by the TSWA.
The TSWA All-State teams are the more exclusive of the two, with only 12 players being named per classification.
“It’s an honor to be selected by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, and it’s pretty cool,” said Hansford, who is signed to continue her soccer career at Liberty University. “It just means a lot because I worked really hard this season and past years, and it feels great to be one of the few.”
Hansford scored 42 goals and dished 19 assists during her senior season, which brought her career totals to 135 goals and 61 assists, both of them program records for McMinn girls’ soccer. Hansford owns three of the four top single seasons in goals scored at McMinn, including the single-season record of 43 her sophomore year.
“That is a well-earned achievement for her,” said Lady Cherokees coach Jordan Jacob. “Her consistency across four years has been amazing to watch. She has been an integral component for the Lady Cherokees’ success over the years, and I am proud of her.”
All-State recognition also tends to be a reflection of team success, and the Lady Cherokees experienced plenty of that during Hansford’s four years. McMinn has reached the TSSAA state tournament the last two years and won District 5-AAA championships the last four seasons and Region 3-AAA titles two of the last three years.
Of the 12 players named to the TSWA Class AAA All-State team, 11 of them, including Hansford, were from teams who reached this year’s state tournament.
