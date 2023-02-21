CLEVELAND — As the District 5-4A championship game was winding down, Hayden Smith sprinted ahead on the fast break, took to the air and threw down the tomahawk with emphasis.
The senior’s one-handed dunk had lifted McMinn County to its largest lead, 16 points with under two minutes left, and sent a message to go with an achievement a generation in the making.
“We’re here, and we’re staying for a while,” Smith said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I had to put an exclamation mark on the game, so that’s how it was.”
The No. 1 seed Cherokees outscored homestanding No. 2 seed Cleveland 17-11 in the fourth quarter and finished off a 67-54 victory Tuesday in Raider Arena, winning their basketball program’s first district tournament title since 1992.
“It will take me a little bit to think about that,” said McMinn second-year head coach Randy Casey. “That’s a long time, and it amazes me that it has been that long. But I’m happy with that 32 years, I’m happy that it’s not 33. So that’s the main thing. I’m so happy for my kids, and I’m so proud of my kids, my coaches. I don’t have any words to express how proud I am.”
It was actually 31 years since the last time McMinn won a district tournament, but regardless, none of the current Cherokees were alive yet the last time it happened.
“It means a lot. Because Coach Casey, he fuels us and he showed us how long it’s been,” Smith said. “It’s been (31) years since someone has won district, so we just get hyped about that. He knows how to pump us up and keep us going every day, so that’s the main part. It keeps us pushing and staying hungry every day, because we’re trying to get to the top of the mountain at state. We’re trying to go there.”
Smith earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, team highs in both statistical categories.
Davion Evans, Caden Hester and Tucker Monroe were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Evans scored six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup in transition after Reese Frazier blocked a shot to start that final period.
“It means a lot. We’ve been working on this for four years,” Evans said. “Coach Casey came in and changed the program. It’s unbelievable.
“Just believing in our guys. They believe in me, so I’ve got to believe in them.”
Monroe, who finished with 10 points, followed the next possession with a 3-pointer that put the Cherokees ahead 55-43. An Evans reverse layup, a Smith score in the paint off Evans’ assist and a Trent Peak drive for two answered all three times the Blue Raiders cut McMinn’s lead to 10.
Two Peak free throws and Smith’s fast-break flush put the Tribe up 66-50 and on the way to its historic win.
“Just these guys, I love them,” Smith said. “They’re my brothers forever, man, and that’s all I need, my coaches and my family here, man. That’s all I need.”
Frazier, a sophomore, made it four Cherokees in double figures with 13 points, and Hester almost made it five with nine points.
Tuesday’s district title game was somewhat of a reversal of roles from the teams’ regular-season meetings, which they split. The last time McMinn faced Cleveland, a 24-point win at home earlier this month, the Blue Raiders were ranked in the Associated Press state poll and the Cherokees were not.
But McMinn (22-8) came into Tuesday’s clash with a No. 8 ranking in Class 4A in the season’s final poll, this time the hunted one with the Blue Raiders (21-8) out of the rankings.
“When we knew we were going to play (Cleveland), we knew they were going to come out with a lot of emotion, and they’re going to play physical, and we’ve got to be prepared for it,” Casey said. “And they did, and they gave us a good shot right there early, and our guys laced them up and responded and came back at them like I knew we would. And that was the thing, we were prepared. We were talking about it, hey, if they’re going to come with it and their best shot is coming at us today on their court, district tournament championship on their court, they’re going to come at us. We’ve got to be ready fro that, and we were.”
Both teams struggled with shotmaking and ball security in the first quarter, with both committing five turnovers and both shooting 4-13 from the floor. Monroe’s first three was the difference for the Tribe to end the opening period ahead 9-8.
Two ties and four lead changes happened in the second quarter, but with the Cherokees down 17-14, a Monroe two and back-to-back threes from Peak and Hester sparked a 10-0 run that put McMinn ahead for good. The Tribe led 28-21 at halftime, but the Blue Raiders battled within 40-38 with 2:26 left in the third quarter after a Gabe Leeper trey.
But Frasier then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and made all ensuing free throws, then followed with a layup at the rim off a Smith assist. Smith, a post, then showed his own range with a triple from the top of the key, capping a 7-0 run that stretched the Cherokees’ lead back to 48-38.
Cleveland scored the next five points, an Alex Hyder three and Judah Sault two, but Will Benton scored inside off a Frazier dish to restore McMinn’s lead to 50-43 after three, a lead that would only grow in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what you’ve got when you have four seniors out there that for two years we’ve put them through the ringer, whether it be in practice or playing anybody who can play that we can play,” Casey said. “We’re not trying to play whoever, we’re trying to play whoever the best competition we have around. Our record is 22-8, we can fix that and it could be 27-2 or whatever, we could do that, but we’re trying to play the best people and get us ready for this and hopefully make a run.”
With the district championship, the Cherokees will host their Region 3-4A tournament opener 7 p.m. Saturday against Shelbyville, the fourth-place team from the opposite District 6-4A.
“We’re not done, and our kids are aware that we get to host a region tournament,” Casey said. “Everything is lining up like we wanted to and we couldn’t ask for it to be any more in line than we wanted it to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.