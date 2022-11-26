With all three area football teams experiencing some success and reaching the playoffs, representation on The Daily Post-Athenian All-Area Football Team was a bit more even for 2022 than the past few seasons.
McMinn County received the most spots on the 20-member team with eight representatives. The Cherokees finished with a 9-3 record and a Region 4-5A championship and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, where it lost by one point to Oak Ridge in the final second.
Representing the Tribe on the All-Area Team are Jayden Miller, Caden Hester, Aiden Wilson, Spencer Sullins, Kayden Melton, Landon Feggins, Luke Chouinard and Luke Hensley.
McMinn Central placed six on this year’s All-Area Team after reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Chargers also won their first playoff game since the 2014 season and reached the second round before bowing out against Sweetwater. Central finished third place in the regular-season Region 3-3A and with a 6-6 record overall.
The Chargers’ six honorees are Novice Cox, Isaiah Trew, Hunter Cook, Landon Watkins, Harley Turpin and Isaiah Edmonds.
Meigs County also landed six players on the All-Area Team. The Tigers finished with a 7-4 record overall, which included another win over Central, and finished third place in Region 3-2A during the regular season. Meigs lost by four points in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Westmoreland.
Representing the Tigers are Dalton Purgason, Ethan Meadows, Luke Pendergrass, Bryson Hiefnar, Landon Thompson and Tuff Ricker.
The All-Area Team was selected by The DPA sports department, with suggestions from the three schools’ football coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.