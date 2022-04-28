Forget about McMinn County’s previous result against Ooltewah. Coach Mark Rogers figured the Lady Cherokees would be in for a dogfight the second time around, and that’s what happened.
The Lady Tribe finally got separation with a three-run sixth inning and held on for a 5-1 victory over the Lady Owls on Tuesday at McMinn County High School, the first of three straight District 5-4A games in as many days this week for McMinn.
The Lady Cherokees (12-8, 6-4 District 5-4A) had flattened Ooltewah 15-2 on the road at the end of March, but the Lady Owls made their threat known immediately Tuesday, loading the bases with no outs with a lead-off double and two walks in the top of the first.
“They’re a much better team than the first time we played them,” Rogers said. “Much improved defensively and much improved in the box. We knew today was going to be a battle, and it was. Ooltewah is a well coached team. They’re one of those teams that will come in here and they’re going to play, doesn’t matter what the score is, they’re going to keep playing. I knew it would be different today. But I liked that we rose to the challenge. I liked that we had good energy, and we were aggressive in the box, aggressive on the bases.”
But Sadie Brazzell (W) and the McMinn defense were also up to the challenge. Brazzell responded to the dangerous first-inning situation with the first two of her eight strikeouts on the evening, then induced a fly out to escape unscathed.
“Can’t say enough about the job Sadie did on the rubber today,” Rogers said. “Defense backed her up well. We gave up a few hits, we gave up a run, and we got in some tough situations. But I feel like that mental toughness that we’d been working on, I feel like we showed it today.”
Sierra Tate led off the bottom of the first with a single, and Taylor Hancock doubled over the left fielder to bring home McMinn’s first run. An Ooltewah error put McMinn runners at first and second, but a line out to shortstop and ensuing double play ended the Lady Tribe threat for more runs.
Reagan Wade hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 2-0 McMinn lead, but the Lady Cherokees ended up stranding 11 runners for the game.
A lead-off error for two bases in the top of the fifth allowed Ooltewah to get a run across on a single, cutting the Lady Tribe lead to 2-1. But McKenzie Wall, Kendall Coffey, Tate and Hancock all signed in succession to begin the bottom of the sixth inning, with Hancock’s hit good for her second RBI to make the score 3-1. Reagan Wade then arced her double over the left fielder to bring home two more runs for a safer four-run lead.
“We kept leaving them on. We had a lot of runners at second and third and couldn’t do anything with them,” Rogers said. “And then in that (sixth) inning we finally did something with it and scored a few runs. And I thought we were going to need them right there at the end.”
Ooltewah began the seventh inning with a walk and a double, putting runners at second and third, but the side went out in order.
“They put some runners in scoring position, but again Sadie stepped up for us, defense stepped up for us, and that’s they way you close a game,” Rogers said.
Reagan Wade finished 3-4 at bat, including two doubles, with the team-high in RBIs with three, and Hancock hit 2-2 while driving in two runs. Tate and Wall also cracked two hits each, and Cami Wade, Brazzell and Coffey one hit each.
The Lady Cherokees continued Wednesday at home against Walker Valley, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. McMinn concludes its three-day stretch of district games 5 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Central.
