DECATUR — Cameron Huckabey has kept a recent Meigs County tradition alive.
The Tigers’ senior wide receiver/defensive back was announced as a Class 2A Mr. Football finalist Tuesday evening, making him Meigs’ fifth in as many years.
“It’s pretty crazy to have five Mr. Football finalists in a row here at Meigs County, because we’re not a very big school or well-known school,” said Huckabey in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “But it shows that we’ve got good talent coming through here, and hard-working guys.
“I want to thank (Meigs head) Coach (Jason) Fitzgerald and all the coaches and fans in Meigs County for supporting and letting me do what I came here to do there.”
Huckabey finished the football season with 400 yards and five touchdowns receiving and intercepted four passes on defense, as well. Huckabey was also a threat on special teams, having returned a punt and a kickoff each for a touchdown this season.
“Cam has worked his tail off the last two years to be the best player, the best person he can be,” Fitzgerald said. “So being honored by being in the top three and getting to go to Nissan Stadium is a great honor and one that’s well deserved.”
Huckabey joins a club that includes Aaron Swafford, who was a finalist in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and won Mr. Football in 2018, and Will Meadows, a 2020 finalist.
“You can’t make that up. That’s extraordinary success,” Fitzgerald said. “Had great players, and we probably had a couple more this year that could’ve been a finalist as well, but they’re only going to give you one.
“I’m just proud to coach those guys and have been a part of what they have done. I’ve got great players, great coaching staff, great administration, so it makes my job pretty easy.”
The chances of being named a Mr. Football finalist increase greatly with team success, and Meigs had plenty of that this season with a 10-1 record, a Region 3-2A championship and advancement to the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Associated Press state rankings for most of the regular season.
“It’s a great honor, but as we always go back and say, it’s a team award,” Fitzgerald said. “If we haven’t had the success that we’ve had, our kids wouldn’t be up for the awards that they are, but because of our success, then a lot of people see our players and know what kind of players they are and the things they have done.”
However, after reaching the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl the previous two seasons, the Tigers’ postseason run was cut shorter than they expected with a second-round loss to recent nemesis Trousdale County. And as much as Huckabey was honored with a Mr. Football finalist selection, he wished even more that the Tigers were preparing for another game this week.
“It kind of (stinks) that we’re not playing this Friday, but that’s how that goes,” Huckabey said.
At the same time, after graduating 13 seniors from last year’s state runner-up squad, Huckabey considers his selection some validation of all the hard work he and the Tigers put in over the offseason.
“A whole lot of hard work over the summer, and not just me,” Huckabey said. “The quarterback, the receiver group. Not just me individually, but us all as a team getting out there in the summer on our own time as well as on days we got practice.
“We didn’t have that high expectations coming in with all the people leaving. So we knew we had a lot of shoes to fill and a whole lot more work to put in that a lot of those guys had to do.”
The other finalists from Class 2A are Cameron Miller from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences and Ty Simpson, an Alabama commit at quarterback, from Westview.
The Mr. Football winners will be unveiled Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
Mr. Football finalists from the other classes are as follows:
- Khalik Ganaway, Peabody; De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg; Marquez Taylor, McKenzie.
- Caden Buckles, Alcoa; Jacob Dooley, Waverly; Keaton Harig, Loudon.
- Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn; Mason Gudger, Greeneville; Kaydin Pope, Hardin County.
- De’Sean Bishop, Karns; Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central; Walter Nolen III, Powell.
- Jordan James, Oakland; Destin Wade, Summit; Keaten Wade, Summit.
- Bradford Gaines, DCA; Steele Haynes, USJ; Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian.
- Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy; Langston Patterson, CPA; Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy.
- Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers; Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II; William Riddle, McCallie.
- Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek; Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma; George Laster, Brentwood Academy.
