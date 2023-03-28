With the game tied 6-6 to begin the bottom of the seventh, Meigs County’s Drew Goforth and Levi Caldwell both got on base after getting hit by pitches. The next batter, Payton Armour, hit a grounder and beat out the throw to first, setting the table for Jacob Simms.
“We knew if we could just work counts and get on base we had a real good shot of scoring,” Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts said. “Their pitcher had shown some inconsistency with throwing off speed and that consisted of what he did when he walked us there.”
With the bases loaded, Simms came through with an RBI single to right to win Tuesday night’s game 7-6 over the visiting Redskins, the Tigers’ second win in two days against Loudon. Simms drove in the lone run in Monday’s contest at Loudon as well.
Armour started for the Tigers, going five innings and giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.
“I’m very very proud of Payton Armour. He did an excellent job on the mound,” Roberts said.
The Tigers (7-2, 3-1 District 3-2A) jumped on the Redskins early, scoring four runs in the first inning.
Armour and Simms both started the game getting on base with hits and Luke Pendergrass singled to left field, scoring both. The next batter, Nate Hull, tripled to deep left field, scoring Pendergrass from first. Then Nate Levy singled home Hull to give the Tigers an early 4-0 cushion.
Meigs added another run in the bottom of the second as Simms doubled to straight away center field, scoring Armour, as the Tigers took a 5-0 advantage into the top of the third.
The Redskins (7-2, 2-2) cut the Tigers’ lead to 5-1 with a run in the third and added three more in the top of the fifth to further trim the gap to 5-4. Pendergrass made a diving catch to end the fifth, limiting the damage to only three runs.
“Loudon is a great team and this was a very competitive district game and all of them will be. This put us in a good spot moving forward,” Roberts said.
The Tigers would load the bases in the bottom of the fifth and walked to drive in a run. The Tigers tallied an insurance run, going up 6-4 heading into the sixth inning.
However, the Redskins wouldn’t go away as they scored in the sixth to trim the lead back down to 6-5. They then tied the game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, setting up the Tigers’ offensive heroics in the bottom half of the inning.
“With a quality series win like this it just gives them tons of optimism, hope and belief despite whatever adversity we face. This will be a card I can pull out of my back pocket and tell the guys we did it, we can do it, we’ve just got to believe in ourselves,” Roberts said.
