DECATUR – Luke Pendergrass took his time making sure his college choice was the right one for him, all the way to National Signing Day.
And with an old-fashioned hat selection for his signing ceremony, with one hat for each of his four finalists lined up on the table, the Meigs County senior picked up the one for the University of the Cumberlands, lifted a matching sweater, and put his signature on his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at the school in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Wednesday in the Meigs County High School library.
"It was just the place that felt like home,” said Pendergrass about his choice in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It was several weeks of prayer and just constantly talking to family. And that's where I feel I'm the most fit at.”
Pendergrass' other finalists included Cumberland University, Bethel University and Tusculum University, all of which he visited. But in the end, all the factors pointed to the University of the Cumberlands and its NAIA program in the Mid-South Conference for the Tigers' standout linebacker.
"I love the coaches there, and I love the defense they run, the schemes,” said Pendergrass, who intends to major in business management. “And really, the place just felt home. I don't really have a way to describe it, but there are a lot of little things that were involved with it, but that was the main part. I just felt led by God to go there.”
The Patriots' defensive philosophy also happened to match up with the way Pendergrass loves to play the linebacker position, where he will also play in college.
"They like to always bring pressure on the quarterback, and I think that really is something you need to do to win the games,” Pendergrass said. “So that's why I see that program being on the rise, because they've got a really good way of getting pressure on the quarterback.”
Pendergrass will also unite with former Meigs teammate Malachi Hayden, currently a sophomore offensive lineman with the Cumberlands.
"He's put in a lot of hard work, not only these four years but throughout his career,” said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “And I'm glad to see he's going to get to go on at the University of the Cumberlands, which is a really good program, and get up there with Malachi as well.”
Pendergrass has been a key player on defense, in particular, through his time at Meigs. Pendergrass earned three All-Region team selections, participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas after his senior season and received a total of seven scholarship offers. Pendergrass also holds a 3.8 grade point average.
"He's been a great leader for us the way he practices, the way he plays, just the competitor that he is,” Fitzgerald said. “He's also got a high grade point average and is a good student. So Luke is just a leader both on and off the field and in the classroom.”
On his opportunity to play college football, Pendergrass thanked all of his coaches along the way for honing both his technique and his attitude on the field.
"All my coaches, they all coached me up. And a lot of just being mean,” Pendergrass said. “You've got to be mean at linebacker. And my coaches have taught me all sorts of great techniques. I wish I could name them all, but there's been so many. But it's been a lot of hard work in the weight room and time spent on the field just training.”
And Pendergrass intends to continue that work ethic at the Cumberlands and earn some time on the field sooner rather than later.
"I think there's a good chance I get on the field and get some valuable snaps this year coming up for 2023,” Pendergrass said. “But it's always going to take work and nothing is promised up there. You've got to go up there and earn it.”
Pendergrass' fondest memories as a Tiger involve being a part of back-to-back TSSAA Class 2A state runner-up squads his freshman and sophomore seasons. Pendergrass believes those BlueCross Bowl experiences have prepared him to begin the college part of his football career.
"I have some memories there. Not many people get to play in one game for the state championship, and luckily I got to play in two,” Pendergrass said. “That's really just a wow experience when you get to do that.
"It really gets you used to the feeling of the pressure on and the spotlight on you, so when you get to the next level up, it's not going to be nothing. You're ready for that moment.”
