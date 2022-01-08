A new name is set to take the reins of the women’s volleyball program at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Kylie Whaley was announced as the head coach of the program by Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield on Thursday.
“Throughout the interview process, it was clear in Kylie’s passion for the sport and the student-athlete that she was the right choice to be the leader of our women’s volleyball program,” Mayfield said. “Kylie has great experience in the Appalachian Athletic Conference as a player and coach, and I’m excited to see how she takes our volleyball program to the next level.”
Whaley joins TWU after serving as an assistant coach for Milligan University for the past five seasons. While an assistant coach at Milligan, Whaley helped three teams reach the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Tournament (2018-2020) while also reaching the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament Finals in each of those seasons.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and looking forward to being a part of the TWU family,” said Whaley on her hiring.
A graduate of Milligan University with a Physical Education degree in 2014, Whaley was a four-year member of the volleyball program. The Maryville, Tenn., native finished her playing career No. 3 on Milligan’s all-time kills list with 1,247 kills. Whaley was named to the All-AAC Freshman Team (2010), All-AAC First Team two times (2012 and 2013) and was a member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Region Honorable Mention in 2013. Whaley also ranks seventh in all-time hitting percentage (.225) and kill per game (2.48) at Milligan. In 2012, her junior season, Whaley led Milligan in kills (340) and blocks (66).
After finishing her degree, Whaley took the head volleyball coaching position at Jefferson County High School. In her first year as head coach at Jefferson County High School, Whaley was named the Coach of the Year of her conference and saw two players receive All-Conference awards, and her setter was named Setter of the Year. The following season, Whaley coached her team to the semifinals and had two more players earn All-Conference recognition.
Whaley also has experience on the club level, serving as a positional coach for Club Unite, a travel volleyball program based out of Knoxville in November of 2016. While coaching the middle hitters, Whaley coached two 16 and under teams and helped with administrative duties under the club director.
Whaley has already set what her foundation of the future of the program will be. “For this program, my goal is to build a culture that is full of purpose, love, hard work, positivity, discipline, commitment, and to make the most of every moment we are given,” Whaley said.
Whaley is currently in the process of relocating to Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.