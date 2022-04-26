The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team swept Montreat in the Appalachian Athletic Conference series Friday and Saturday at Athens Insurance Stadium, winning 10-4 Friday and 7-1 and 8-2 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (44-5, 24-3 AAC) hit four home runs Friday, with Livan Reinoso going long twice and Braxton Turner and Chad Picton once each.
TWU out-hit Montreat 13-4 in Saturday's first game, scoring four runs in the first inning. In the second game, the Bulldogs put on two runs each in the fourth and fifth and four in the sixth. Carson Ford, Reinoso and Turner all homered in the series cap.
Robert Gonzalez, Kobe Foster and Kyle Bloor picked up the pitching wins, with Foster ringing up 14 strikeouts in his seven-inning start in Saturday's first game.
TWU plays a non-league game 2 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Pikeville (Kentucky), then comes back home Thursday and Friday for its final series of the regular season against AAC opponent St. Andrews. That series begins with a single game 3 p.m. Thursday and concludes with a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Friday.
