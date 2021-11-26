DECATUR – Ten Mile’s Sara Herd has a newfound appreciation for speed even though she doesn’t even have a driver’s license yet.
Herd, a 12-year old from Meigs Middle School and the daughter of Ben and Allison Herd, now drives a Jr. Dragster and has gone close to 80 mph.
Herd’s father bought a car – a 1966 Purple Barracuda – nicknamed the Grape Ape. The family, including her brother, Alexander, went to test the car at Brainerd Speedway in Chattanooga and Herd was hooked. She even gave up one of her other sports so she could race.
“I got excited when I watched my brother go down the track,” Herd said. “It was then I turned and saw a Jr. Dragster. I told my dad that is what I want to do. I was on the Meigs Middle School softball team but gave it up to race. I love volleyball and can still play on the Meigs Middle School team because the schedules are at different times.”
Her dad didn’t hesitate when she asked for a car. A Jr. Dragster looks like a smaller version of a Top Fuel car with the elongated body.
Larry Hughes, the father of a racer friend of Ben Herd, told him years ago before he had any children that he needed to buy his kid a drag car.
“I kind of looked at him puzzled and said why's that Larry,” Ben Herd asked. “He said because you know where your kids are every weekend and what they are doing. He said the best part about it is you’re a part of it. I know exactly what he was talking about now.”
So now, racing is something the entire family takes part in.
“Dad always makes sure things are running smoothly and are safe,” Sara Herd said. “Mom helps when she can and Alexander helps me get everything loaded and off the trailer. It is really a family sport.”
Sara Herd usually averages 73-77 mph and runs the eighth of a mile track in in 8.9 seconds. Her best time so far has been 79 mph in 8.02. Next season she will step up a level and run a little over 80 mph.
Herd said she likes the fact that once she is strapped into the car and is about to go down the track, she is left to her own thoughts.
“For me when I am in my car it is my space, where I can say anything and talk to myself,” Sara Herd said. “It is like self therapy.”
Sara Herd has also gotten to spend a lot of time with her family because of racing and gotten to meet a lot of new people.
“I love racing because it is exciting and my entire family participates,” Herd said. “I have gotten to race in several different places and have met many new people and have made a lot of new friends. I have met professional drivers Brittany and John Force and my favorite driver, Leah Pruett. Leah is now racing on Tony Stewart’s team. When my dad bought my car I got excited and nervous, but the first time down the track, I fell in love with it.”
Some may question if racing at that level is safe for a 12-year old, but Sara Herd said she has all her safety gear, including her helmet, racing suit, gloves, neck brace and HANS device for head and neck support.
Her dad considers Jr. Dragster racing a safe sport.
“I don't really (think it’s dangerous) with all the safety precautions and rules that NHRA and IHRA have that you must abide by to be able to race,” he said.
But not only has Sara Herd come to love racing, but she is also good at it. She has already finished second in a race and earned some money.
Her dad has enjoyed watching her improve and doing something that she loves to do.
“I love the drive, determination and the love that she has for it,” he said. “She's smiling from ear when she is cutting good lights, winning races and talking with her racing friends. I also enjoy watch her learn and seeing her adjust on things she needs to when she realizes things that make her better.
“Sara has really impressed not only myself but people at the races she has been in that can't believe it's her first year and how well she is doing.”
Both Sara Herd and her father said the key to her success is her reaction time in regards to the stating lights, often called the tree. As the lights go down, the final light is the go light and a quick reaction on the final light is often the difference between winning and not winning - but going too soon means disqualification.
Also, good reaction times can earn bye races, meaning no opponents, so it’s an automatic bye to the next round.
“When I first started I had no clue what a bye run was but after my first race I learned quickly,” Sara Herd said, then added that her reaction time at the starting lights are a big key to her success. “Also reaction, reaction, reaction. It wins races.”
Sara Herd has not rounded up a win yet, but she did finish second at Thunder Valley in Bristol. Other tracks she has raced at include Crossville, Knoxville and London, Kentucky. She will be racing in Chattanooga at the Brainerd Dragstrip this weekend.
Thunder Valley has always been her dream track and now winning a race is next on her list of accomplishments.
“I haven’t won first place, but I did come in second at Thunder Valley, won some money and got a plaque,” Sara Herd said. “It was exciting having my picture made in the winner’s circle. One day I hope to win first place.”
Racing has become much more open to girls and women. But she still likes to beat the boys – including her brother.
“It is super fun because Alexander is 20 and I love some competition,” Sara Herd said.
Sara Herd found something she thought she would like to do and has worked hard to make her dream a reality. She would like everyone to take that approach.
“Everyone just needs to find what they love and follow their dreams, even if they are the only one doing it in their area,” Sara Herd said. “I’m glad my parents encouraged me to go for it. I love racing!”
