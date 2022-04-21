ENGLEWOOD - McMinn Central dropped a pair of tennis matches on Tuesday to visiting Loudon.
The Central girls fell 6-1 with Chelsea Banks earning the 8-3 win for Central. Kampbell Darnell put up a good fight before losing 8-4.
The Central boys lost as well, with only Nicholas King and Ivan Ledger earning a win in doubles.
Most of Central’s losses in the match were due to forfeits as the Chargers have only two boys players.
