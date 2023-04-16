McMinn boys' basketball tryouts May 23 From staff reports Apr 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tryouts for McMinn County boys' basketball will take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at MCHS. The tryouts are for incoming freshmen and any others wanting to join the program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chargers sweep Tellico Plains, reach 10 wins for first time since 2014 Sutton indicted for aggravated sexual battery Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival to celebrate 65 years Floyd receives honor for ham radio accomplishment Athens council votes to hire Wallace as new city manager Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
