EVENSVILLE — McMinn County’s Region 4-5A opener was a battle of attrition it couldn’t win.
Rhea County seized control after a 14-14 halftime with three straight touchdowns, sending the Cherokees to a 34-20 loss on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
The Golden Eagles’ 341 rushing yards were the most a Tribe defense has surrendered since a loss at Maryville in 2019. Rhea engineered a 16-play, 82-yard go-ahead scoring drive to begin the second half, melting more than six minutes of clock all on runs out of their wing-T formation.
The Eagles followed that up with another impressive run-heavy march of 84 yards in 14 plays against a tiring and increasingly short-handed McMinn defense, swelling the margin to 27-14 with 9:33 left in the game.
Two defensive linemen, Caleb Johnson and Aiden Wilson, went to the sidelines in the second half — Wilson due to cramps and Johnson with a knee injury. Johnson’s status was uncertain after Friday’s game.
“Up to this point we just don’t have a whole lot of depth on either side of the line,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “We’ve got people playing both ways, and just the physicality up there got to us and the number of plays they had to play during the game got to us up front.”
On its two offensive possessions after Rhea’s scoring drives, McMinn (1-2, 0-1 Region 4-5A) gained one first down each. The Cherokees punted on their first possession of the second half, but the second had promise after a 36-yard Davion Evans run plus a personal foul on the Eagles advanced McMinn to the Rhea 13-yard line. But a fumble resulting in lost yardage and three straight incomplete passes into the end zone left the Tribe empty-handed with 7:34 remaining.
“When the offense had the ball, we had opportunities, and we left them out there,” Cagle said. “The way we were getting stopped was not hooking up with receivers, and we were getting penalties. You can’t do that against quality opponents and win games. Now with saying that, we knew coming into this year that it was going to be a process for us to get better, especially with all the new faces out there. So this was a good football team, give them a lot of credit, take some of it with us not being in that situation. Every situation we get put in, we should improve week to week, and this was a new one.”
The Cherokees’ penalties came on defense, too, helping the Eagles (1-1, 1-0) along in the second half. McMinn was flagged for jumping or lining up offside seven times on Friday, three of those after halftime. The Tribe committed a total of 17 penalties for 115 yards.
After McMinn’s second drive of the second half stalled, a 79-yard Ethan Davis touchdown run against a Tribe defense desperate to get a stop on the Eagles’ next possession proved the backbreaker with 5:41 remaining, swelling Rhea’s lead to 34-14.
“I thought the defense played well enough to win, but we didn’t make plays on offense,” Cagle said. “That last touchdown, that’s us gambling trying to make a play at the end to get the ball back. So you take that one away, and offensively we left on the field several times during the game, and you can’t beat teams like that doing it that way. You’ve got to play almost flawless.”
The Cherokees didn’t go quietly on their next possession, however, as their aerial game finally clicked with quarterback Jayden Miller completing five passes to four different receivers. Miller finished the eight-play, 74-yard drive with a six-yard scramble for his second rushing touchdown of the evening, cutting McMinn’s deficit to 34-20 with 3:05 left. The Tribe defense finally got a three-and-out against the Eagles, and the Cherokees’ final drive advanced as far as the Rhea 19-yard line before a lost fumble sealed the result.
“If we had went out here when we got down three touchdowns and we quit and give up, I would’ve thought something different about our team,” Cagle said. “But our team fought hard on both sides of the ball. We got the ball back again at the end of the game still playing hard on defense. Those are things we can build on, for sure, we don’t quit and don’t give up. And our kids played physical. We just ran out of gas.”
Rhea, which only attempted three passes all game and completed two of them, scored the game’s first touchdown on an all-run seven-play, 80-yard drive. McMinn responded with an eight-play, 64-yard drive, with Miller setting up first and goal with a 15-yard completion to Sam Goodin, then scrambling for eight yards and the touchdown. Caden Hester caught the Eagles napping on the swinging gate formation, finding Luke Hensley in the end zone for two points and an 8-7 Tribe lead at 4:45 left in the first quarter.
Spencer Sullins made two field goals in the first half, the first a 42-yarder that had just enough distance to increase McMinn’s lead to 11-7 with eight seconds left in the opening 12 minutes.
The Eagles retook the lead with a touchdown on the ensuing drive in the second quarter, helped along by two McMinn unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Down 14-11, the Cherokees managed a 14-play drive that set up Sullins for a tying 36-yard field goal with 1:27 before halftime.
The two teams combined for 17 penalties for 140 yards in the first half alone, with McMinn getting flagged 10 times and Rhea seven. Penalty yards were even for each team at halftime with 70 each, and the Eagles finished the game with 11 penalties for 120 yards.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Cagle said. “They were hitting us in the mouth, and we were responding. I thought we had a good response on both sides of the line. I thought we were doing well. We were able to run the ball effectively. We put the ball in the air enough to keep them honest. But I just think we ran out of gas. We just couldn’t keep up on the lines, the physicality, we just couldn’t keep up with them.”
McMinn is back at home 7:30 p.m. Friday to host archrival Bradley Central, which is now a non-region game. Bradley, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, rallied in the second half to a 28-14 win over bitter cross-town rival Cleveland on Friday.
