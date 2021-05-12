DECATUR — The Lady Tigers routed Sweetwater 10-1 on Tuesday to win the District 5-AA Tournament championship.
It was a close game early, tied 1-1 and then 2-1, Meigs, after a solo blast by Sierra Howard. However, the Lady Tigers took control with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
The final out meant another district title for the Lady Tigers, their 15th in school history. Most or all of those titles have come in the past 20 years.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis could not attend due to strep throat, so assistant coaches Tim Jennings, Jill Henry and Kirstie Neely guided the Lady Tigers past Sweetwater on Tuesday.
“I’m extremely proud of all of them,” Neely said. “We just went out and hit the ball well today. We pitched well, I thought Lainey (Fitzgerald) did an outstanding job, and we played really good defense. Now we will just have to see who we play in the region.”
As the District 5-AA champions, Meigs (20-5) will host their Region 3-AA Tournament game on Monday. The time and opponent have yet to be determined.
Sweetwater bounced back with a run in the third to tie the game at 1-1.
Meigs regained the lead in the fourth on a solo blast by Howard to center field to make it 2-1.
Meanwhile, Fitzgerald was cruising along. While Sweetwater got a few hits, they were scattered and the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get a big inning.
But the Lady Tigers did. Meigs’ first big inning resulted in three runs in the fifth.
Carlee McLemore led off the inning with a single and Olivia Miller came on as a courtesy runner. Two outs later, Kennedy Majors was hit by a pitch.
With runners on first and second, Toryn Lawson lined a singled to right field to make it 3-1. Then a single by Fitzgerald brought home two more runs and Meigs led 5-1.
The Lady Tigers put the game away with five more runs in the sixth.
The Meigs half of the sixth started with a single by Stone, a walk by Madison Hughes and then two outs. Scott drove in two runs with a base hit to put Meigs up 7-1.
After a walk by Majors, Lawson singled home one run and then Fitzgerald reached on an error, which brought home both Majors and Lawson and gave Meigs the final margin.
Sweetwater had one runner on base with one out in the seventh, but a double play started by Hughes ended the game and gave Meigs their 15th district title.
Meigs cranked out 13 hits. Lawson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. McLemore also went 3-for-4 with a double.
Scott had two hits, three RBIs and scored a run while Stone also had two hits and scored twice.
Howard’s homer was her second of the year.
Fitzgerald went the distance in the circle. She gave up one run on five hits while striking out four and walking none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.