DECATUR – Sierra Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald hit singles back-to-back, Alexis Kazy reached base on an East Hamilton error, and Meigs County was poised to get some runs across with bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, a double play ended their threat, and the Lady Hurricanes took advantage by scoring the only run of the softball game in the top of the sixth, sending Meigs to a 1-0 defeat against its Class 3A opponent in a pitchers' duel Wednesday at Karen Jennings Combs Field.
Fitzgerald and East Hamilton's Ashlynn Watkin were about as evenly matched as possible in the circle Wednesday, as each rang up eight strikeouts and each scattered four hits from their opponent, and neither issued a walk.
"It was a good softball game with two good teams,” said Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis, whose team is 13-7 on the season. “We played a lot better today than we played the last two weeks. We just didn't get the big hit and they got the big hit, bottom line. That's a very good team, one of the best teams in Chattanooga. We hung toe-to-toe with them and were one swing away from doing a little something, but we've got to hit it better, that's the bottom line. If we want to go where we want to go, we've got to hit it better. We pitch it plenty good and we played good enough defense, but we got to hit it. And even when we hit it, we've got to hit it harder."
East Hamilton (18-4) began the sixth inning with a Gabby Printup single and Reese Knox double to put runners at second and third, and a ground out from Bailey Poschke was all the Lady Hurricanes needed after to put up their score.
Madilyn Johnson led off the bottom of the sixth with a single for Meigs, but the Lady Tigers went out in order after, then popped out three straight times in the seventh. Shelby Kennedy got one hit for Meigs in the second inning.
"We can play with anybody,” Davis said. “All we've got to do is take better swings, keep our head in the box and hit the softball. And get a bunt down when the coach calls it. This is the only team I've ever had where it's our 20th game of the year and we've got one sacrifice bunt. We've had about 25 other chances to get one down, but we just can't do it, and that's just a mentality. You have to know you can do it.”
The Lady Tigers are back in action 5 p.m. Monday at home against non-district opponent Copper Basin, then return to District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Loudon. Meigs also plays a rematch with the Lady Hurricanes 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at East Hamilton.
