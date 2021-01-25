ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s girls cruised to an easy District 5-AA victory over visiting Loudon while the boys rally fell short.
The Chargerettes (15-4, 6-1 District 5-AA) outclassed the Lady Redskins 89-28 despite not employing their typical full-court press.
While he was fairly happy with the offense — the Chargerettes did score 89 points — Coach Johnny Morgan wasn’t pleased with his squad’s defense.
“I just don’t know, some of them are uncoachable,” Morgan said. “We spend practice telling them what to do and we go out in a game and it looks nothing like wha we practiced.”
Morgan said his players still play too far off the ball instead of aggressively guarding their opponent up close. He also said he wants his team to stop the passes going toward the basket.
“There are three types of passes,” Morgan said. “There are the passes going from side to side, there’s the penetrating passes toward the goal and there are diagonal passes. We want to stop the penetrating passes, we don’t care about the others.”
Morgan did say that Makinlee Buckner, who tied the for team lead with 18 points, shot the ball well, as did varsity newcomer Campbell Darnell.
Darnell moved up to varsity after having a few good junior varsity games. Morgan said that was not a response to potentially losing Sadie Goodin, who may miss time with an apparent knee injury that occurred during a junior varsity game versus Meigs. She is scheduled to have an MRI done soon to diagnose her injury.
The Central boys (7-7, 1-3) rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to close to within single digits, but fell 63-55 to district leading Loudon.
Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis is optimistic about what the future could be after watching his team fight back after a slow start. Central outscored Loudon 34-14 in the second half.
“It shows we have some fight,” Curtis said of the second-half rally. “When we put it all together I think we have a chance to be pretty good. But we have to play four quarters of basketball, not two or three quarters. But when we put it together, I think we can be good. You play for February (district tournament) so hopefully by then we can put it all together.”
It was the Chargers’ first game in 10 days because of COVID-19 issues. COVID has caused scheduling headaches for most teams in Tennessee, and more changes have been announced.
As of now, and the situation can always change, Central will play a girls only game at home against Maryville on Tuesday. A boys only game is set for Thursday at Sequoyah.
A Saturday matchup up at William Blount on Saturday is up in the air as of Friday night, both in terms of whether it’s a boys only game or if the girls play too, or if the game will be played at all.
Chargerettes 89, Lady Redskins 28
The Chargerettes struck fast, starting the game with an 8-0 run, with Molly Masingale hitting the game’s first bucket followed by three straight field goals by Kellan Baker.
Loudon didn’t score until about the four-minute mark of the first quarter and that was on free throws. But the Lady Redskins hit a ‘3’ and a bucket to keep pace and trailed only 13-7.
But Central ended the first period with a 12-2 run.
A three-point play by Buckner sparked the run and that was followed by a three-pointer by Baker and buckets by Kara Crabtree and Masingale.
After a bucket by Loudon, Masingale ended the quarter with a bucket to give Central a 25-9 advantage.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Carsi Beaty, Crabtree, Carli Rule, Maddox Mayfield and Buckner all scoring in the period. Buckner scored 10 points in the period.
Central led 52-21 at the half and the game was never in doubt.
The Chargerettes continued to score in the third with Darnell hitting a few buckets and then cruised in the fourth on the way to a 61-point victory.
Buckner, Masingale and Baker each scored 18 points for the Chargerettes.
Redskins 63, Chargers 55
Central kept pace early with a bucket by Gabe Masingale tying the game at 8-8 early in the first quarter before Loudon grabbed a lead and stretched it out to 28-15 by the end of the period.
The Chargers scored only five points in the second quarter and trailed 39-20 at the half.
Central flipped the script in the second half.
A pair of ‘3’s by Gabe Masingale and Carter Henderson, along with a bucket by Henderson, jumpstarted Central’s offense, but Central was still behind 49-28.
Then Central strung together a 14-0 run to get back into the game.
Samuel Masingale sparked the run with back-to-back baskets and then came a three-pointer by Darius Carden, a bucket by Samuel Masingale and another bucket by Carden. A two-pointer by Henderson at the end of the quarter got Central to within eight points at 49-41 going to the fourth period.
The Chargers got even closer on a bucket by Samuel Masingale, but then Loudon surged ahead again to take a 54-43 lead.
A ‘3’ and a field goal by Carden and later a three-pointer by Henderson made it 57-41, Loudon, with 2:25 to play.
Central kept it close, but had to foul to stop the clock in the final couple of minutes and the Redskins hit enough free throws down the stretch to complete their win.
The Chargers had four players in double figures with Henderson scoring 17 points, Gabe Masingale with 13, Samuel Masingale with 11 and Carden with 10.
