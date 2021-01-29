MADISONVILLE — Two bad stretches caused the Chargers to drop a 54-52 decision at Sequoyah despite a lot of otherwise bright spots.
Sequoyah outscored McMinn Central 7-0 to start the game and then 8-0 to start the fourth quarter and that made all the difference in a two-point game.
“We spotted them seven to begin the game and they had an 8-0 run in the fourth. Our youth showed today,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “But you learn from it. We don’t have to win every game right now, we just have to play for February. We did lot of good things and once we get the ball over the hump we are going to be OK.”
The Chargers (7-8, 1-4) will host Polk County tonight. The girls begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow around 7:30. The girls did not play Thursday night.
The Chargers started off the year by winning six of their first seven games, but have struggled lately, losing seven out of their last eight. But several of those losses were late and that win was against Class AAA Walker Valley.
Central is currently in fourth place in District 5-AA at 1-4 with Sweetwater, Polk (1-5) and Meigs (1-4) still to play. Polk and Meigs are fifth and sixth and they, along with Central, are trying to stay out of the district tournament play-in game.
A late score by Sequoyah tied the game at 9-9.
The game went back and forth in the second quarter.
A three-pointer by Sequoyah about midway through the period put the Chiefs up 18-15, but Central countered with a bucket by Gabe Masingale and a pair of ‘3’s by Baker as the Chargers took a 23-18 lead.
That lead didn’t stick, however, as the Chiefs tied the game at 23-23 at the half.
Sequoyah led late in the third quarter 33-32, but Central ended the period with a 6-0 run on buckets by Masingale and Carden along with two free throws by Carden.
Central led 38-33 going to the fourth.
Like they did at the start of the game, however, the Chargers got off to a slow start in the fourth quarter and Sequoyah overtook Central and held a 44-40 advantage.
From that point the game went back and forth. A pair of buckets by Carden tied the game at 44-44 and, later, Sequoyah held a one-point lead at 49-48 with under 1:50 to play.
The two teams exchanged leads with Gabe Masingale and Carter Henderson scoring for Central, but two free throws gave Sequoyah a 53-52 lead with 24 seconds to play.
Central had a tough time getting its offense started on the inbound pass and called a timeout with 10 seconds left.
Coming out of the timeout the Chargers’ shot was off the mark and Central fouled with 2.4 seconds left. Sequoyah hit one of its free throws to make it 54-52 and that ended up being the final score as Central’s desperation shot from beyond half court fell short.
Carden led the Chargers with 16 points and Masingale finished with 13.
Sequoyah’s Dillon Stakely led all scorers with 30 points, including six three-pointers.
