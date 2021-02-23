DECATUR – They say defense wins championships and that proved to be the case Monday night.
Meigs County forced a turnover with just a few seconds left and the Lady Tigers won the District 5-AA Tournament championship with a 44-43 home victory over rival McMinn Central. It’s their third straight district championship.
Meigs Coach Jason Powell said there were certainly things both coaches were unhappy about, but that the third matchup between the Lady Tigers and the Chargerettes was a hard-fought, highly competitive high school basketball game.
“It was just a good game. I’m sure that the fans that paid $6 were satisfied for the most part,” Powell said. “I knew it would be that type of game where both teams would make little mini-runs and we came out on top.”
Meigs has defeated Central three times this season, but Monday’s game was a back and forth contest in which neither team had more than an eight-point advantage.
“We could see them again (in the Region 3-AA Tournament) and just because we won tonight doesn’t mean anything (in the future). They are a good team and they defend well,” Powell said.
Central Coach Johnny Morgan said his team has to learn how to play together and play the entire 32 minutes.
“We have to learn how to finish games,” Morgan said. “I’ve told them you have to play every possession, but we take a few plays off here and there. I think we have good players and I don’t think we have selfish players. We just don’t play 5-on-5 all the time.”
Meigs and Central will play again on Friday in the first round of the Region 3-AA Tournament against Red Bank or Tyner, who played Monday night in their district consolation game.
The winner between Red Bank and Tyner will travel to Central and the loser will go to Meigs at 7 p.m.
Monday’s district title was important because it means Meigs will host throughout the Region 3-AA Tournament. If Central and Meigs meet again, Central will have to first travel to Chattanooga in the second round, likely against Signal Mountain. The Lady Eagles are 18-3, but are in a weaker district than 5-AA.
“As long as we are playing, we have a chance,” Morgan said.
Molly Masingale, Kara Crabtree and Kellan Baker were named to the 5-AA All-District Team for Central, while Anna Crowder, Jaci Powell and Jacelyn Stone received that honor for Meigs. Stone was named the 5-AA Tournament MVP.
Lady Tigers 44, Chargerettes 43
A free throw by Anna Crowder, a pair of three-pointers by Jacelyn Stone and Jaci Powell and then a bucket by Stone gave Meigs an early 9-2 lead.
Central fought back with Crabtree, Mackinlee Buckner, Baker and Carsi Beaty scoring for the Chargerettes.
For those who doubted Meigs and Central is a rivalry, Central fans were upset that with 5:10 left in the first quarter the Chargerettes had been called for six fouls and Meigs had yet to be called for a foul.
When a foul on Meigs was called with 46 seconds left in the period there was a sarcastic applause. On the next Central foul the Meigs County fans applauded.
Meigs led 13-8 after the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers surged ahead on a three-pointer by Stone, two buckets by Anna Crowder and a field goal by Wade to go up 22-14.
The Chargerettes struck back with a bucket by Beaty and a trey by Masingale.
After a bucket by Meigs’ Anna Crowder and a ‘3’ by Ansley Wade, Central’s Baker drove the lane and was fouled as she made the bucket. Her free throw made it 27-22, Meigs, with 59 seconds left.
It appeared that Meigs beat the clock on a last-second layup, but Anna Crowder’s bucket was ruled no good, much to the dismay of Meigs’ crowd.
The Lady Tigers went to the half ahead 27-22.
Central came out firing in the third quarter. A free throw and trey by Masingale and a field goal by Baker made it 28-27, Meigs.
The two teams battled it out from there. A three-pointer by Ella Crowder later gave Meigs a 32-29 lead but Central’s Masingale drilled a pair of back-to-back ‘3’s to put the Chargerettes on top 35-32 heading to the fourth.
Meigs scored only five points in the third quarter as Central’s defense made things tough for the hosts.
A pair of buckets by Crabtree put Central on top 39-32, but Powell got the Lady Tigers back into the game with back-to-back three-pointers and Central only led 39-38 with 4:37 to play.
“Those shots gave us some energy,” Jason Powell, Jaci’s father, said.
Then Wade’s trey put Meigs on top 41-39 with 3:49 left.
Two free throws by Masingle tied the game at 41-41, but Meigs led 42-41 after a free throw by Anna Crowder.
Then both teams had a couple of turnovers and missed some shots over the next couple of minutes.
Meigs had the ball and the lead with two minutes to play, but turned it over. Buckner’s basket put the Chargerettes in front 43-42 with 45 seconds left to play.
Meigs called timeout with 15 seconds left. Anna Crowder ended up driving the lane and Central was called for a foul. She hit both of her free throws with 11 seconds left.
After a Chargerette timeout, Central took the inbound pass and ran down the floor, with Meigs pressing the entire way.
Central had the ball near the top of the key, slightly to the left of the lane and tried a pass. Stone deflected the pass and Anna Crowder picked up the loose ball, giving Meigs the win as the buzzer sounded.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers with 12 points and Wade finished with 10.
Masingale led all scorers with 19 points.
