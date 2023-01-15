CLEVELAND – McMinn County was still within sight of state-ranked Cleveland entering the fourth quarter, when suddenly nothing fell through the hoop for the Cherokees.
A couple of outside shots, but mostly point-blank layups, all missed the mark during the Tribe’s streak of eight straight missed field goal attempts to begin the final period. That allowed the Blue Raiders to finish off a 62-51 victory over McMinn in a battle of teams with undefeated District 5-4A records Friday at Raider Arena.
Despite eight first-half turnovers and as much as an 11-point deficit early in the second quarter, the Cherokees (12-7, 5-1 District 5-4A) trailed only 46-41 at the end of the third against Cleveland, who garnered a No. 3 ranking in Class 4A in the first Associated Press state poll of the season.
“The first half we were careless with the ball. We turned the ball over way too much in the first half, and instead of being down one we should’ve been up 10,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “That’s how we felt because we didn’t take care of the ball like we normally do. We’ll clean that up, we’ll fix that. And the second half, we just didn’t make shots. I don’t think there was a time in the second half where we made two shots in a row the whole game. It happens sometimes, unfortunately, and it happened here tonight.”
The Raiders (16-4, 6-0) scored the game’s first seven points until Trent Peak scored McMinn’s first two. The Tribe trailed 22-14 at the end of the first quarter, and a Judah Sault three put the Cherokees down 25-14 to begin the second.
But buckets from Tucker Monroe and Davion Evans and a Reese Frazier three made for a 7-0 run to close the Cherokees’ deficit to 25-21. A Peak triple and a Frazier putback with seconds left in the first half drew McMinn within 29-28 at halftime. Caden Hester then gave the Tribe its lone lead, 30-29, on a layup off a Frazier assist to begin the second half.
But four Sault points, a Jasen Brooks three and Aryone Thomas putback made for a 9-0 run the other way for Cleveland, who surged ahead for good. Senior point guard Davion Evans, who led the Cherokees with 14 points, stepped up for nine of his points in the third quarter to prevent the Blue Raiders from leading by more than eight before McMinn went into the fourth down just five.
Hayden Smith appeared to get a putback for the Cherokees after a Cleveland foul, but the foul was ruled not in the act of shooting. The Raiders took advantage of the Tribe’s shooting woes to go ahead 50-41.
A Frazier layup finally gave McMinn its first points of the fourth quarter, but Cleveland answered with three straight hoops, including one off a steal and another off an offensive board, to swell the margin to 56-43. McMinn trailed as much as 15 points and got no closer than 11 in the last three minutes.
“I love my team and I wouldn’t trade them for anybody, and we’re going to keep doing things together,” Casey said. “And again, we played hard. We played hard, but unfortunately we shot ourselves in the foot too many times with turnovers. And they’re big and physical, and they took advantage of us inside with rebounding, and we’ve got to work on that, too. We’ve got to figure out a way to clean that up, too, and we will.”
Cleveland, led by Brooks’ 18 points and Sault’s 16, took sole possession of first place in District 5-4A, while the Cherokees are now in second place in the standings. Frazier finished with 12 and Monroe 10 for the Tribe.
“But you know what, here’s the deal, and this is what I told the team,” Casey said. “I said, last year we go to Oak Ridge and they beat us, and I told my team these guys have got to come to our place in about three weeks, and I feel the same thing is going to happen. We’ll get them at our place. And that’s OK. It’s one loss in the district, and now we’ve got to move on and get ready for another big one on Tuesday (at Walker Valley).”
Casey was also encouraged by an answer he got from his seniors after the loss.
“I just told the seniors, ‘You guys, it’s your choice, you guys want to take Saturday and Sunday off or you want to come in Sunday?’” Casey said. “And they said, ‘Coach, we’ll see you on Sunday.’”
Cleveland (19-7, 6-1) scored the first 13 points Friday in Raider Arena, and the Lady Cherokees (12-9, 4-2) committed 16 turnovers in the first half and 23 through the first three quarters. McMinn trailed 38-10 at halftime and 57-22 after three.
It was the second straight game the Lady Tribe played without Aubrey Gonzalez, who had sprained her ankle the previous Friday against Rhea County. Gonzalez had emerged as McMinn’s leading scorer after Peytyn Oliver sustained a season-ending ACL tear in December.
Tucker said that Gonzalez is expected to be sidelined for the next two weeks.
“We’re getting a little bit better,” Tucker said. “Like I told them, we’re missing three key people, so we’ve got to get three more become key people. And all you do is keep playing. And Cleveland is a very good basketball team, and so here we go.”
With both teams fielding deep-end bench players in the fourth quarter, McMinn out-scored Cleveland 12-4 that period.
“We’ve just got to get more confidence, and we’ve got to play,” Tucker said. “We’re winding down, and they’re still buying in, and these kids are getting better and hanging in there.”
McMinn is on the road again Tuesday at Walker Valley, looking to complete sweeps of that District 5-4A opponent. The girls are trying to hold on to third place in the district standings when they tip off at 6 p.m., while the boys begin at roughly 7:30 looking to strengthen their hold on the second spot in the district and stay in contention for the top seed.
