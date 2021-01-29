The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team rallied from a 37-29 halftime deficit to take down Columbia International University 73-69 on Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
A Jonathan Webb 3-pointer put the Bulldogs (10-6, 8-6 AAC) ahead 58-55 at 6:43 left in the game, their first lead since midway through the first half. CIU took a 66-64 lead with 39 seconds left, but a Timothy Chatman basket tied the game back up, and Chatman, Djimon Wilson and Todd Lansden combined to make seven free throws to win the game.
Wesleyan out-rebounded CIU 46-29, but also committed 15 turnovers. TWU held CIU to 38.8% shooting while finishing 40.9% from the floor.
Wilson led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Noah Fager added 11 off the bench. Ty Patterson, Webb and Chatman scored nine points each, and lansden led the Bulldogs on the boards with nine rebounds.
Both TWU basketball teams play Point on Saturday in James L. Robb Gymnasium, with the women's game at 2 p.m. and the men's at 4.
