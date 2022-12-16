Meigs County came back from a 31-13 halftime deficit to force overtime and knock off rival Sweetwater 73-65 in a thriller Friday night at home.
The Tigers started the third quarter on a 12-4 run, forcing a quick 30 second timeout from Wildcats head coach Jeremy Henderson. The Tigers (5-5, 2-0 District 3-2A) forced another 30 second timeout with 1:15 left in the quarter as they cut the Wildcats’ lead down to seven.
The Wildcats answered with their own run, closing the quarter out 4-0 to push their lead to 11 going into the final frame.
The Tigers nipped at the deficit in the fourth as they took the 11-point lead down to six with 3:14 left to play.
The Tigers then inched closer, only down three with two minutes left in the game. Costly fouls and turnovers saw that three-point deficit turn into a seven-point deficit with a minute to go, though.
But the Tigers fought back with a quick 6-0 run as their full court pressure forced turnovers and the Tigers found themselves down two with 36 seconds left in the game.
The Wildcats went to the line with a chance to extend their lead to four, but missed a free throw. So, the Tigers trailed by three with 10 seconds left as Payton Armour rushed up the court to shoot the game tying three. As he raised up, he was fouled on the attempt. He stepped up to the line and tied the game 60-60 to send it into OT.
“That’s big, that’s clutch,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. “At that point in time of the game he had confidence, he made two or three 3-pointers back to back to back. I just felt like if the first one went down it’s the most important one. I believed we were going to send this one into overtime.”
Ethan Meadows got overtime started with a layup as the Tigers took their first lead with 3:13 left to play. Meadows attacked the basket hard again, getting fouled and hitting the shot to give the Tigers a four-point lead with 2:45 left in OT.
Meadows then hit a long 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 68-63. Armour then stole the ball and drove in for an easy layup, giving the Tigers a 70-63 lead.
The Tigers scored 60 points in the second half and went on a 13-5 run in overtime to win the game 73-65.
“Second half was a lot more effort. We picked them up full court, maybe that jumpstarted us to give more effort and we shot the ball better, you know,” Perkinson said. “Payton Armour made several big three-point plays and Levi Caldwell went to the rim on them early in the second half, and once we got them in a little foul trouble, they had a hard time keeping us in front of them and we were able to attack the basket.”
The Tigers got off to a slow start as the Wildcats raced out to a 17-6 lead to close the first quarter. Hitting multiple threes, the Wildcats didn’t miss from three-point land in the first.
Sweetwater’s offense in the second quarter wouldn’t cool off as they kept their foot on the gas. They started the quarter with a 9-2 run, prompting Perkinson to call a quick timeout. The half closed with the Wildcats up 31-13 as the Tigers were outscored 14-7 in the quarter.
“I told them they were embarrassing me, they were embarrassing the fans of Meigs County that showed up to watch them play. We weren’t playing on any end of the floor, we were playing selfish offensively and playing no defense and no effort whatsoever,” Perkinson said. “Evidently what I said worked.”
LADY TIGERS 52, LADY WILDCATS 11: The Lady Tigers got off to a blazing start, opening the game on a 21-0 run. The Lady Wildcats didn’t score their first field goal until the five-minute mark of the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers’ (6-4, 2-0 District 3-2A) full court pressure forced the Lady Wildcats to turn the ball over 10 times in the first half. Talley Lawson led the way for the first half scoring with 13 points and the Lady Tigers closed the first half on a 19-7 run to go into the locker room leading 34-7.
“The energy I saw from them from the jump,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “We played with intensity. There's things we still have to work on like turnovers, but offensively we moved the ball, got some easy buckets and created shots for others.”
Julia Howard got the third quarter started with a hard drive to the basket for the foul and one. The Lady Tigers came out in the third with more pressure, forcing Henderson to call a timeout to prevent another eight second violation.
Lawson drained another three off a hard screen set by Lainey Fitzgerald to create a wide-open three as the Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 40-7 late in the third. The Lady Tigers would hit two more threes in a row, going up 46-7. The Lady Wildcats turned the ball over six consecutive times in the third and wouldn’t score in the quarter, going into the fourth down 46-7.
The Lady Tigers milked the clock in the fourth with victory in sight. All the normal starters sat in the fourth as they hammered the Lady Wildcats 52-11.
“It was a good win, a good district win, I was able to play a lot of bodies and that’s always a good thing. We came out with energy from the jump and kept the energy throughout the game. Good win,” Jenkins said.
