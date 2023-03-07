Paige Manney just accomplished something that has never been done before in either Tennessee Wesleyan or Appalachian Athletic Conference history.
With a first-place finish in the triple jump event at the NAIA Women's Indoor Track and Field Championship this past weekend in Brookings, South Dakota, the former McMinn County standout became the first woman in AAC and TWU history to win an indoor national championship in a field event.
Manney, now a junior at Wesleyan, posted a distance of 12.55 meters for the triple jump. The former Lady Cherokee also placed in two other events to earn a total of three All-American honors. Manney also placed seventh in the long jump with a distance of 5.69 meters, then wrapped up her time at nationals with a sixth-place finish in the high jump competition with a height of 1.67 meters.
"I've just been focusing harder on the techniques," Manney said. "I've been struggling with landing in triple jump, so getting that down has helped me progress, and being able to win that award comes from just working harder."
During her career at McMinn, Manney had reached the TSSAA Spring Fling each one of her first three years, medaling in the high jump her sophomore year in 2018. Her senior season of 2020 had been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recruited her from McMinn County High School, she has gotten better every year and has responded well to the training that we do," said TWU track and field head coach Michael Basuini. "She doesn't like to lose. Whatever she has to do she is going to do.
"Our assistant coaches have helped a lot. Part of the reason we have success is cause we are working as a team to get things done."
Last year at one of Manney's outdoor triple jump events, Basuini knew then that she could one day take home the championship.
"I think about outdoor season last year at nationals," Basuini said. "That's when we thought she could win it one day, and this year she won it. That's pretty cool."
Manney knows she can't let this championship make her lose focus, and she knows that she has to work even harder now.
"I just have to stay focused and keep doing what I'm doing," Manney said. "I can't get to in my head thinking I am the best out there and just keep doing what I'm doing and stay humble."
Manney was one of five TWU athletes who competed in the indoor nationals, along with Aniecia Goss in women's long jump and triple jump, Ke'Andrae Camphell in men's 60-meter and 200-meter dashes, Tevon Shuler in the men's triple jump and Jeremiah Sullivan in the men's weight throw.
Wesleyan track and field now moves on to the spring outdoor season, which will begin later in March. Spring outdoor season schedules have not been posted yet.
