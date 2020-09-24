McMinn County cruised to a sweep of the volleyball rendition of the county rivalry, with McMinn Central waiting a bit too long to put up significant resistance.
The Lady Cherokees took down the Chargerettes in straight sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19, on Wednesday at McMinn County High School, after winning at Central earlier in the season.
"We did a lot better with our passing today than we have the past few games,” said McMinn Coach Taylor South. “Our passing was really good, and we were able to work with it a lot better.”
McMinn jumped ahead 11-4 in the first set, which it also closed out with a 7-0 run. The Lady Cherokees were off to an even stronger start in the second set, bursting ahead 15-4 and coasting to a 2-0 set lead.
The Chargerettes made the third set more competitive, having tied it up at 12-12. Central was still down just 19-17 before McMinn finished the match on a 6-2 run, capped by an ace that Summer Trew placed in an open spot in the center of Central's side of the court.
Central was missing three players on varsity, including key front-liner Lucy Davis.
"We still did not play to our best ability at all,” said Central Coach Jenna Adams. “So that was not a good game.
"We cleaned up some of the mistakes that we were making (in the third set). But not as good as what we should be playing.”
Jada Mack led the Lady Cherokees with eight kills and a block, and Trew finished with seven kills and an ace. Maggie Miller, Taylor Hancock and Itzy Ayala-Renteria each landed an ace, as well.
Makinlee Buckner had four block-kills for the Chargerettes. Buckner, Sadie Burke and Madison Hensley served an ace each for Central. Hensley, Kampbell Darnell and Aaliyah Price had one kill each.
McMinn's junior varsity also won 2-1 in sets.
Central returns home today to face Kingston in District 5-AA play, with the varsity game starting at 6 p.m.
McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Monday at Polk County. Central also plays Monday at Red Bank.
SENIOR NIGHT: The Lady Cherokees honored their lone senior, Maggie Miller, before the start of the varsity match.
